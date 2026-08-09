6 Eagles Now on the Chopping Block After Slow Training Camp Start

Training camp hasn't been the most dramatic for the Philadelphia Eagles this year. That can be a good thing after years of A.J. Brown drama.

This has been a quiet camp, with players emerging as surprises this summer. Those players are making their case towards a roster spot.

With surprises come disappointments. Some veterans and young players (even rookies) have been disappointing in camp, getting off to slow starts and finding their way onto the chopping block.

Which of these players fell onto the roster bubble? Who's in danger of not making the 53-man roster (and already didn't based on our roster projection). There are quite a few notables on the chopping block.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown has been okay through eight training camp practices, but it's noticeable he's in a battle for his job. This is due to the emergence of Darius Cooper, who has been the third best receiver in camp.

Brown may be battling Elijah Moore for a spot on this roster, as Moore has picked up his game a bit. There's pressure on Brown to do the same, even though he's guaranteed $5 million.

That roster spot isn't guaranteed for Brown right now, and he hasn't been the deep-ball presence in this offense the Eagles have hoped. Brown should still make the team since the Eagles could use an established veteran at wide receiver, but he will have to step up his game to ensure that spot.

Will Shipley (RB)

Shipley was another player that had a good spring, but can't catch the football consistently in the summer. he had a bad drop is practice that stood out last week, a sign of his struggles through eight practices.

The Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby last year because Shipley wasn't good enough in the RB2 role. Shipley may be fighting Dameon Pierce for the RB3 job, as Pierce has come alive in recent practices.

The kick returner job is open, so Shipley will have to make some noise there. What was once an early lead in the RB3 competition has disappeared.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson was a fourth-roun dpick last season, and has struggled since he was drafted by the team. he started camp with the developmental players, but has gotten some looks with the secodn team of late.

The Eagles defensive tackle room is very good, and Robinson just hasn't stood out. Gabe Hall has been better, but the Eagles may just give the early Day 3 pick another shot.

The Uar Bernard situation makes Robinson's roster chances tricky too. Are they really going to waste two 53-man roster spots on two players at the same position?

Robinson needs a good few weeks coming up if he wants to solidify a spot on the roster.

Cole Payton (QB)

Payton shows no fear when he throws, which is fun to watch in practices. Instead of being timid with the football, Payton slings it. This is also why he has five interceptions in camp.

This won't be a training camp stats tracker, but the decision making and interceptions are noticeable. Payton doesn't deserve a roster spot over Andy Dalton nor Tanner McKee at this point.

If Payton cuts down the errant throws and progresses, he makes this team. A big if right now.

Fred Johnson (T)

Only took a practice-and-a-half for Johnson to be replaced at right tackle by Markel Bell, as this was when Lane Johnson was absent to deal with a family matter.

Johnson didn't perform well in that practice and the Eagles gave the first team RT spot to Bell , who didn't relinquish it the rest of the week. Bell is the No. 3 tackle for Johnson and Jordan Mailata, while Fred Johnson has been relegated.

Could Johnson not make the roster? This is a possibility, but the Eagles don't have a young tackle that's developed behind him. Johnson is dependable, so that also works in his favor.

Even though Johnson may have lost the No. 3 tackle role, he still should make the roster.

Micah Morris (G)

Morris was one of the rookies that looked like he was going to stand out in camp. That hasn't been the case because he's missed two practices with an injury. In four of the eight practices, Morris has missed the practice or been limited in them.

Willie Lampkin has jumped Morris at right guard, getting reps with the second team and making his case at a roster spot. Drew Kendall is essentially the No. 3 guard too.

Morris needs to get on the field and showcase his talent. The Eagles have given up on sixth-round picks before, but this is one they may want to hold on to.