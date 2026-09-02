Grading Every Eagles Major Roster Decision Made By Howie Roseman

This year's initial 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles was unlike any other.

The Eagles kept four quarterbacks on the initial 53 for the first time in the modern era. They also kept six wide receivers and four tight ends. Six cornerbacks make the 53, and only three safeties.

They didn't play roster gymnastics with the long snapper either. Four players the Eagles waived got claimed by other teams, so maybe this roster was deeper than we thought.

Regardless, general manager Howie Roseman had to make some tough decisions. Roseman did the best he could with the hand he was dealt, but the Eagles' roster for Week 1 is still a work in progress.

The toughest roster decisions earned some grades. Not every move Roseman made earned an 'A.'

Keeping four quarterbacks -- C

The Eagles don't have a backup quarterback. That's pretty obvious, or els ethey would have named one when Roseman was asked after roster cutdowns.

Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton are still battling it out for the QB2 job, even if the Eagles looked for external options. We'll never know how far the Eagles looked, but if they could not find a trade parter for a better option -- or someone to take Mckee or Dalton off their hands.

Hence the decision to go with four quarterbacks. The Eagles certainly weren't moving on from Cole Payton, no matter how poor he looked earlier in the summer. They didn't even play Payton much towards the end of the summer in an effort to find the QB2.

The QB2 on the Eagles may not even be on the roster yet.

"It's just such a valuable position," Roseman said. "From our perspective, last year, obviously we took someone in the fifth round, let him go. He left our practice squad to go somewhere else, traded for a sixth-round pick. These guys are valuable.

"They take time to develop at the same time. That position is so valuable to this organization over a long period of time. [We] want to be strong there and think both those guys behind Jalen [Hurts] have value, have shown that over the course of their careers. We kind of take all the information at our disposal to make all these decisions."

E.J. Jenkins over Cam Latu -- B-

This was a "take it over leave it" move, especially since the Eagles had to keep a fourth tight end due to the struggles of Eli Stowers this summer. Was Jenkins actually better than Latu?

This summer he was. Even though Jenkins has only played 10 games and has one catch in his career, he's a better blocker than Latu and a red zone target. The Eagles need a pass catching tight end to compliment Dallas Goedert, and Jenkins may be the best option remaining (Grant Calcaterra went on injured reserve with a back injury)

Hard to blame the Eagles for giving Jenkins a shot here, but they could use an upgrade. Perhaps that will be Zach Ertz.

"For us to be able to develop E.J. and his skillset," Roseman said. "His pass protection -- when we went over his pass protection, it is really, really good to have a tight end who's able to pass protect like he is and then in the run game be able to help.

"It's just being highly valued, and he contributed on special teams. Just E.J.'s body of work over time, sometimes you forget he played for us in the Super Bowl in 2024, but great developmental story for our organization, for the people who develop players, and really just excited about the role that he can have on this football team."

If Jenkins is on this roster come Week 1, that's a major win for him.

Elijah Moore as the 6th WR -- A

Moore deserved to make this roster. He was better than Hollywood Brown than the majority of training camp and he started to outplay Darius Cooper in the final weeks.

There were enough plays Moore made in the training camp practices that showed the Eagles he can be a factor at wide receiver, and much-needed depth at the position. The Eagles could have searched for external help here -- perhaps a bigger wideout -- but the best option was Moore.

With Makai Lemon needing to get caught up, the Eagles could use Moore in the eary portion of the season.

"Elijah Moore had a great camp. He was able to separate. He knows how to get open. He catches everything," Roseman said. "We came in and just said there's going to be an opportunity. He came in in great shape. All he did was really make plays.

"We know that if we put him in the game, we can count on him to run good routes, to separate and catch balls. We didn't want to risk losing that."

Waiving Joshua Weru and Uar Bernard -- A+

This was a controversial move by the Eagles, waiving both international players and exposing them to waivers. This was the right move by Roseman, as he couldn't keep both players on the 53 to essentially redshirt all season when the roster had issues at quarterback, tight end, and cornerback.

There were weaknesses in other areas, and the Eagles knew they wouldn't lose Bernard and Weru to waivers. They lost other players they were upset about losing, but they were able to keep the international players and get them to the practice squad.

"It's all new to him," Roseman said of Bernard. "I mean, every single thing you think about, even the first preseason game, for him to go play that game for the first time in front of that stadium. Tremendous work ethic, tremendous character. Obviously, he's got some God-given ability there in terms of strength and power, but when you think about this game and blocking schemes and getting off the ball and all the things that guys have taken for granted, those are things that come with time and reps.

"He's got a great coach in Coach [Clint] Hurtt there working with him."

Keeping Mac McWilliams as the 6th CB -- B

Roseman didn't really have a choice here. McWilliams was the best of a lackluster bunch at cornerback, and was receiving positive remarks from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio earlier this summer.

McWilliams was playing mostly on the outside during the preseason due to all the injuries at cornerback. He's better in the slot, which is where the Eagles will primarily use him in a regular season game. McWilliams is basically the third slot corner, behind Cooper DeJean and Jonathan Jones.

McWilliams is here for special teams, and he's 2025 draft pick the Eagles want to take a longer look at. This move doesn't have to be magnified.

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