The Philadelphia Eagles don't have a No. 2 quarterback.

General manager Howie Roseman kept four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, but the Eagles won't even name a No. 2 quarterback right now. Technically, the Eagles don't have to anyway -- yet it's still code for they don't have one they were comfortable with on the roster.

"These guys are valuable," Roseman said on Monday. "They take time to develop at the same time. That position is so valuable to this organization over a long period of time."

The Eagles are correct in that assessment, but it's hard to sell the notion either Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton should be the QB2 come Week 1. Both quarterbacks struggled this summer, and neither were able to seize the job. The only guarantee behind Jalen Hurts is Cole Payton, who the Eagles will develop on the 53 in his rookie campaign.

While the Eagles don't have to make a call on a QB2 now, they certainly will look to upgrade the position if they can. The Eagles were one of four teams to keep four quarterbacks on the 53, and they may still end up keeping four.

"Four quarterbacks, the most important position in sports. I feel like all those guys have value for our team," Roseman said. "As we went through the process here, just thought it was the right thing to do for our football team."

The Eagles can keep four quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean the four they have will be the four they keep. They need an upgrade at QB2 and there are a few options available after roster cuts and on waivers.

These six quarterbacks could help the Eagles immediately, even if they need to get them acclimated to the offense.

Free agency

Joe Milton III

The Dallas Cowboys waived Milton III on Monday after naming former Eagles quarterback Sam Howell as the backup. Milton III was waived for running back Emari Demercado, who was claimed off waivers from the Chiefs. That made Milton expendable by the Cowboys, and available for other teams on Tuesday.

The Eagles could put in a claim for Milton, who played four games for the Cowboys last season. The 2024 sixth-round pick has developed with the Cowboys, and appears ready for a QB2 role. He may have to compete with McKee or Dalton, but it wouldn't hurt the Eagles to see what Milton could do.

Jake Browning

This would be an intriguing move by the Eagles if they were to sign Browning, given he's been a reliable QB2 in the past with the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't too long ago Browning led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%), filling in admirably for Joe Burrow and almost leading the Bengals to the playoffs a few years back.

Browning can sign with any team since he's a free agent and didn't have to go through the waiver process. He'll be in high demand, especially with a lot of the league having trouble with their QB2 situation.

This is an upgrade over McKee and Dalton, but Browning will certainly weigh his options.

Will Levis

Levis went unclaimed through waivers, so he'll have his choice of where he wants to go. The interesting aspect of Levis is he believes he's a starter somewhere in the league if he gets the opportunity, but that won't be with the Eagles.

Like Browning, Levis would be an upgrade over Dalton and McKee -- a QB2 they can develop behind Jalen Hurts. he was a second-round pick for a reason, whether Levis was overdrafted or not. Levis isn't going to win multiple games, but he's good enough to help a team win one in a spot start.

That's what the Eagles need in a QB2. Why not give Levis a shot?

Bailey Zappe

Zappe didn't win the backup quarterback job with the New York Jets, so he was released. The Eagles could bring in Zappe to compete for the QB2 job, but is he an upgrade over Dalton or McKee?

While Zappe has nine starts in four seasons, he needs a fresh start with a competient organization. His play has deteriorated over the past few years, and could use some time to refine his game. This may not be what the Eagles are seeking at this stage in regards to their QB2.

Zappe is more of a quarterback that needs to work on his game, than a player that can win a game this year

Via Trade

Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Rudolph is the biggest prize amongst the available quarterbacks -- if he's actually available. The Steelers kept four quarterbacks, but they have a deep quarterback room. Aaron Rodgers is retiring after this season, while Drew Allar and Will Howard are promising young signal callers they drafted.

Allar or Howard could be the future starter in Pittsburgh, while Rudolph had a good summer as the QB2. Any team would have to pay a higher draft pick than expected to acquire Rudolph, especially since Allar and Howard are still developing quarterbacks.

A good QB2, Rudolph has made 19 starts in the league (and teams are 9-9-1 in his starts). He's grasped the Mike McCarthy offense well, so why can't he adapt to Sean Mannion's offense?

This would solve the Eagles' QB2 issues if they could acquire Rudolph, but that's a high price for a player in the last year of a two-year contract. Maybe the price is worth it.

Will Howard (Pittsburgh Steelers)

If Rudolph is unavailable, maybe Howard is. The Steelers did draft Drew Allar in the third round this year, one year after selecting Howard in the sixth round. Howard is currentky in concussion protocol, so any team would have to be patient if they were to acquire him.

Still, Howard may be worth the wait.

The Steelers want to develop Howard this year before making a decision on him (or Allar) next year, so he may not be available. Howard's stock faded as the preseason wore on, but he showed enough promise over the summer that he's worth developing. Perhaps the Eagles could do the same with Howard in 2026 if they were interested in him -- and have their QB2 of the future.

While Howard isn't an immediate answer as a backup, he has a better future than Dalton or McKee. That may be worth the Day 3 price.

J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)

The Vikings were another team that kept four quarterbacks, but why are they hanging onto McCarthy? The former first-round pick lost the starting job to Kyler Murray and may also lose the QB2 job to Carson Wentz.

Teams know McCarthy is available, yet the Vikings won't move on. They certainly weren't going to cut McCarthy and give him away for nothing.

The Eagles could trade for McCarthy and develop him, but is he better than McKee or Dalton? McCarthy has been abysmal since entering the NFL, having a 2025 season so bad that the Vikings weren't going to give him another shot.

If the Eagles were interested in McCarthy, they should buy low. Perhaps that's what they'll do as the quarterback roulette around the league plays out.

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