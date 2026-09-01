Why Eagles Should Bring Back Zach Ertz -- And Who They Would Cut To Fix TE Problem

Zach Ertz isn't finished with his NFL career yet. The Philadelphia Eagles need a tight end.

Ertz is a franchise legend, the player who made the game-winning catch to give the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. He'll be on the Eagles Hall of Fame someday and has a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame if his career ended today.

Seems like a match made in heaven right?

The Eagles have admitted the possibility of brining Ertz back, especially considering the state of their tight end room. They appear to welcome the possibility of an Ertz return -- five years after the franchise great departed.

"First, I'd say what an unbelievable player, what an unbelievable person, tremendous respect for him," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "I would say, have talked to Zach over a period of time, obviously rehabbing his ACL and the relationship, just like a lot of our former players who've been here.

"But like anything else, wouldn't get into any conversations about anything other than from a big picture perspective. In my opinion, one of the greatest tight ends to play the game and just tremendous respect for him, and also excited about the tight ends that we have here."

While the Eagles did talk to Ertz, they say they are content with the four tight ends currently on the 53-man roster. If there's an upgrade available, the Eagles should take advantage.

Ertz is a better pass catching TE than the backups on Eagles roster

Ertz is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in NFL history. The numbers demonstrate it.

Ertz has 825 catches in his career, fifth in NFL history amongst tight ends. Only Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228), Travis Kelce (1,080), and Antonio Gates (955 have more). All are in the Hall of Fame or will be in the Hall of Fame.

In 13 NFL seasons, Ertz has 8,592 receiving yards -- eighth-most in NFL history for tight ends. His 57 touchdown catches are 10th-most for tight ends. Ertz is one of the best recieving tight ends the league has ever seen.

The version Ertz was last season at 35 years old has more numbers than Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, and E.J. Jenkins combined. Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season before the ACL injury.

Mundt and Jenkins combined? Nine catches for 111 yards and zero touchdowns last season. Jenkins didn't even get a target last season while Mundt is primarily used as a blocking tight end.

Jenkins made the roster because of his improvement as a blocker.

"For us to be able to develop E.J. and his skillset, which as a former receiver has really not only turned to, obviously he's a big target in the passing game, but a point of attack player," Roseman said. "His pass protection -- when we went over his pass protection, it is really, really good to have a tight end who's able to pass protect like he is and then in the run game be able to help.

"It's just being highly valued, and he contributed on special teams. Just E.J.'s body of work over time, sometimes you forget he played for us in the Super Bowl in 2024, but great developmental story for our organization, for the people who develop players, and really just excited about the role that he can have on this football team."

Both Mundt and Jenkins don't have the pass-catching pedigree Ertz has. The Eagles need that pass catcher right now behind Dallas Goedert.

Eli Stowers just hasn't developed

Tight ends take longer to develop than most positions, and the same holds true for Stowers.

Stowers has struggled with blocking and pass protection this summer, which has affected the other areas of his game. He's not getting the separation as a pass catcher and can't get open consistently.

A hamstring injury has also affected Stowers over the past week, but that injury isn't believed to be long term. Even if Stowers were healthy, Jenkins should be playing over him come Week 1.

Stowers just isn't ready to play right now, which wouldn't hurt the Eagles to bring in a veteran tight end with experience. This is where Ertz comes in.

Who would Ertz replace if Eagles signed him?

Unfortunately, the answer is Jenkins.

While Jenkins has been a player that has developed as a former college receiver and deserves the opportunity, Ertz can help the Eagles win right now. Even coming off an injury, the Eagles would have a TE2 that can catch passes and add another weapon to the offense.

The Eagles improved the depth at wide receiver by keeping Elijah Moore, a player who deserved to make the 53. There are still question marks whether Makai Lemon is ready -- even though he'll be starting Week 1 -- or if the Eagles will have enough firepower to make the pass game efficient.

The Eagles won't be asking Ertz to be a savior, just another pass-catching addition to the offense. A competent TE2 that would make Mundt's role as a blocker even more valuable.

Philadelphia could part ways with Mundt too, but experience plays a role here. Mundt has played nine seasons and stuck around because he can block. The Eagles can always get Jenkins back on the practice squad.

Ertz was ready to join a team weeks ago. The Eagles need to improve at tight end.

Why not take the shot? Ertz is a better option than two tight ends currently on the roster.

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