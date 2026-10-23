‘Guys Gotta Step Up:’ Saquon Barkley Sends Message to Eagles Ahead of MNF Return

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Top-tier athletes are often hardest on themselves, a common trait among high achievers. There is a fine line, though, between productive self-scouting and slipping into a negative mindset.

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, expected to return Monday night against the Cowboys after missing two games with a hamstring injury, has worked to manage that balance as his NFL career has progressed.

Barkley, who recently took up golf, used that sport as an example.

“Some of you guys are golfers. When you think about the next shot after a bad one, you’re just like, ‘Oh, no. No.’ You stand no chance,” Barkley explained. “Someone was playing with Tiger Woods, and even he was hard on himself. It was never in a negative way. He always had a mindset that the next putt’s gonna go in or the next shot’s gonna be great. … You gotta take that to the field, right? And that’s just like the game.

"Just think about it.”

Saquon Barkley maintains an optimistic outlook despite Eagles' slump

As poorly as the Eagles played offensively against the Panthers in Week 6, Barkley noted they were one drive away from flipping the script in what ended as a 25-14 loss.

“We did not put together our best game on offense, and before you know it, we were one drive away,” Barkley said. “After we just scored a touchdown, the defense made a stop. We had a great special teams play, and we got the ball back in our hands.

“Then on that drive we had a missed snap, and just like that it was second-and-21. We keep doing stuff like that to put us behind the sticks.”

Barkley’s point was that the game was still there if the offense had executed better.

“Going into that drive, that game was right there for the taking, ready for us to win,” the Eagles' RB1 said. “We can’t lose sight of that, and that’s just how the NFL works. At any moment it can change, and we got the guys for it. I’m excited. I love the install that we have in for Dallas. I think Tanner [McKee’s] a great leader of men also.”

No more excuses

While acknowledging the adversity of losing players like starting tackle Lane Johnson to retirement and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts to blood clots, Barkley said it’s time for others to step up.

“It’s time," Barkley said. "Guys gotta grow up. Guys gotta step up. That’s why this is a big-boy league, and we have the guys, and I’m excited for it.”

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