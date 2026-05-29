How Eagles Have Handled Nolan Smith After Recent Arrest -- And Why They're Moving Forward

Nolan Smith was present on the first open session of Philadelphia Eagles OTAs this week, a positive sign the franchise addressing what transpired with the pass rusher over the past week.

Less than a week after Smith was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the former first-round pick was at the Jefferson Health Training Complex practicing with the team during minicamp.

Smith was a full go at the open portion of practice, and his triceps were still taped up. The Eagles pass rusher suffered a triceps injury over the last two years that has kept him off the field, so he and the franchise are being cautious this offseason.

The Eagles need Smith on the field as part of their pass rush rotation with Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt. What Smith did off the field, he'll have to make up for it on the field.

How Eagles handed the Smith situation

Nick Sirianni is always going to keep those conversations in-house, and whatever punishment the Eagles laid on Smith (if any at all). The Eagles have been strong over the years of that information like that not leaking to the media.

There was some conversation over what transpired. Smith does have a prior citation before his arrest last week.

"We address everything. We talk about everything," Sirianni said. "When it's appropriate to talk about it with the individual, we talk about it with the individual. When it's appropriate to discuss it as a team, I'll choose to discuss it as a team. Yeah, it's important."

Sirianni's strength as a coach is being a culture builder, and having his players believe in that culture. Whatever transpired between Smith and Sirianni is between them, and was handled by Sirianni.

Smith is going to have to address his transgressions at some point. The Eagles chose this week wasn't the time.

"What's so important is that we learn from our mistakes not only on the football field, but in the community as well and we try to get better from those things," Sirianni said. "Everything that we go through is a teachable moment on the field, off the field. That's a big part of getting better."

While this is a teachable moment, the moment could have been avoided. Going 135 mph is dangerous, even if no one was injured. Smith and the Eagles were fortunate that was the case.

"Not that every conversation is going to be lovey-dovey," Sirianni said. "There's hard conversations, there's tough conversations, there's conversations where you laugh, there's conversations where you cry, there's conversations where you go through a process of that."

Did Smith practice?

Smith was not held out of practice or received any on-field punishment, at least in the practice open to the media. Jonathan Greenard wasn't in team drills, so Smith and Jalyx Hunt participated with the first team as the pass rushers. Smith was a full go at practice and played like it.

Again, whatever transpired between the Eagles and Smith was handled in house. The NFL usually doesn't fine or suspend players for speeding or reckless driving unless there are injuries or fatalities involved, so this will likely be handled by the Eagles.

Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio were asked about it and gave their responses. Smith is next, whenever that will be.

Once Smith addresses the incident, things can progress.