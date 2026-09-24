PHILADELPHIA - The day after any Sunday Eagles game, you’ll find Michael Clay at the Jefferson Health Training Complex bright and early, grinding away.

Once he gets done evaluating his own special teams units, Clay gets around to the rest of the league. Philadelphia’s special teams coordinator likes to watch every special teams rep from around the NFL, trying to uncover trends and teachable moments.

Asked how Philadelphia spotted the Atlanta Falcons using a different approach on kickoffs, Clay pointed inward.

“These two eyeballs you’re looking at right now,” he said. “I watch every snap of the NFL on Mondays. That’s one of the great joys of this profession, is I get to watch every football game, like special teams-wise, every play.”

Clay has been doing it long enough now to keep what he calls a library of “Plays of the Week” in different categories dating to 2015.

The film is not just curiosity. It's both a scouting tool and an opportunity to stay on top of what others are trying around the league.

“It keeps you refreshed in what other teams are doing when you do have to play them down the road,” Clay said.

The Weekly Grind

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) reacts to a call during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay's Monday routine is structured. After an early debrief of Philadelphia’s own game and meeting notes, Clay typically settles in around 9 a.m. and stays through lunch, about three to three and a half hours of league-wide special teams tape.

“I think it’s probably about three, three and a half hours,” he said. “But, you know, you’re watching football. I could be doing way worse things in my life than that.”

When something useful appears, the process is simple. Clay brings it to his players.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, we saw this. You guys want to try this?’ And more often than not, the guys are pretty juiced up about it. It’s something different. Keep them wanting more, wanting to evolve their game in the best sense that they can.”

Against Tennessee on Sunday, Jake Elliott used Braden Mann as a holder on kickoffs to give an unscouting look at a so-called "dirty kick."

If his room is not confident, though, Clay isn't about ego. He drops it.

“Cool. No sweat off my back. They’re not confident. They don’t want to do it. Cool. We’ll go with what we know what’s good," he said.

Pressed for a single “play of the week” Wednesday from around the league, Clay declined to single anyone out.

“There was some stuff that we could all learn from. And there was a couple blunders, but outside of that, I think it’s just all teaching moments than anything else. I don’t know if I want to throw anybody out on Main Street with that. But there’s just a lot of stuff we can learn from situationally to things that can happen or can’t happen.

“So I think it’s just great for the guys to see what’s happening around the league at the end of the week.”

Eagles On SI reminded Clay that one of his former players probably did have the play of the week against the Eagles’ upcoming opponent: the Chicago Bears.

The speedy Isaiah Rodgers raced around the edge and blocked a Cairo Santos field goal, helping him earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

“I sure did [see it],” Clay smiled. “He’s got a knack for it on the outside, obviously. In ’24, he got one for us against Tampa Bay. He’s always a danger out there. I thought he did a really good job in terms of the jump and knocking down the outside hand of the wing from the Bears.

“... And it’s kudos to him because he studies it.”

Rodgers, now with the Vikings, also recovered a fumble, along with the late-game 23-yard field-goal block in Minnesota’s 9-3 win Sunday, then celebrated with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse “Hot Dog Dance” he had promised his son.

“I kinda got a little taste of what his thought process is going into it,” Clay said. “Isaiah’s just been a heck of a player for a long time. And, you know, it’s really cool to see. Obviously, doing his son’s celebration is also pretty cool to see.

“You can see these NFL players are family men, and they try to do the best way they can for their family.”

Clay's weekly mix of league-wide film, player buy-in, and respect for a former Eagle making a play somewhere else—is the successful loop described on Wednesday.

The veteran coordinator still finds joy in the work. The players often get chances to try something new and Clay’s library of plays keeps growing.