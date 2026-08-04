The wide receiver market is booming, and DeVonta Smith could cash in at some point.

Smith signed his three-year, $75 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, paying him an average annual salary of $25 million. Based on how the wide receiver market has ballooned, that's a bargain for the Eagles.

Look at the wide receivers that have signed extensions this offseason: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake London, Chris Olave, Nico Collins. Alec Pierce. This isn't even including the franchise tag George Pickens is playing on, as all these receivers listed are making more per season than Smith.

While the Eagles don't have to extend Smith, as he's under contract until the 2028 season, a raise may be coming soon. Smith is the 21st highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL after the Flowers extension, low for a WR.

A big season could result in a new contract for Smith, especially since players like Flowers are getting $35 million a season.

Where Smith compares to his peers

Smith is 11th amongst all NFL players in receiving yards (4,103), 13th in receptions (321), and 14th in receiving touchdowns (26) since the start of the 2022 season. He has more catches, yards, and touchdowns than London -- who makes $35.3 million a year.

Comparing Smith to Flowers and London at the start of the 2023 season, things get more tricky.

WR stats -- since 2023 season

Player Receptions Yards Receiving TD DeVonta Smith 226 2,907 19 Zay Flowers 237 3,128 14 Drake London 237 3,095 18

What makes this chart interesting? Flowers and London are WR1 in thir offens eand Smith was a WR2 the past three years. Both Flowers and London are making an average annual salary of $35+ million a year, significantly more than Smith.

If Smith's numbers improve near those of a WR1, a Jaxon Smith-Njigba for example, how much is he going to make in the coming years? This is something the Eagles have to contemplate with Smith having the role as the target in the passing game.

What is the barometer for Smith to make?

London and Flowers' contracts are a good starting point, as both players are making $35 million a year. London is the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL and Flowers is tied for fourth with CeeDee Lamb.

The wide receiver market is inflating with a rising salary cap. Smith-Njigba set the market by making $42.15 million a year and Ja'Marr Chas eis secodn with $40.25 million a year. They are the tier above Smith, but other wideouts will make $40+ million a year soon.

The 2024 draft was deep at receiver with Brian Thomas, Ladd McConkey, Marvin Harrion Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. All of those players will be extension eligible after the seaosn, which may be when Smith's pay raise comes.

Based on how the market is trending, it wouldn't be surprising to see Smith make $35+ million a year.

The Eagles have to pay other players

Smith is a candidate for a contract extension, but he's not the priority for players that are close to getting extensions on the Eagles.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are extension eligible next season, and the Eagles will pay them (as Howie Roseman hinted last week). Include Jalyx Hunt in that mix as well.

Moro Ojomo is who Vic Fangio wants Roseman to save money for, so he could be in that mix. There are a few players on the Eagles the front office has to pay, a product of drafting well.

That includes Smith, as a second extension will be coming at some point. Smith is one of those players that fans wear with "those names on the back." Good bet Smith gets one.

The Eagles will likely take care of Mitchell and DeJean first, but they'll be proactive in signing Smith. There's money on their cap to spend at wide receiver.

That deal just may not be right away, but the Eagles will be make sure they get their WR1 taken care of before the market gets too inflated.