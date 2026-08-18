How Ty Robinson Has Improved In Year 2 And Why He Deserves To Be On Roster

BALTIMORE – Ty Robinson didn’t go anywhere this offseason. The Eagles’ defensive tackle stayed in Philadelphia to be close to the training staff so he could get better, and the fruits of his labor are beginning to show.

“We have a great strength staff, and I was able to work with them all year and talk to them about some things that I felt,” he said. “We had good conversations of what could help. Just being able to have conversations with them where I tell them one thing, and it’s kind of nice having that premed degree, so also understanding the biomechanics of the body.”

The biggest point of emphasis for Robinson wasn’t getting stronger. He is already strong. It was mobility and flexibility. That has helped Robinson get off the line quicker, for one thing.

“I always knew I had the strength, but being able to use those other assets to be able to perform on the field,” he said.

Some won’t have Robinson on their final 53-man roster, in favor of Uar Bernard. Not me. The way he has turned the corner in camp, then translated some of those good things into Saturday’s preseason game against the Ravens, was a good sign for last year’ fourth-round draft.

Good And Bad From Ty Robinson, Who Should Be On Roster

Eagles Ty Robinson | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

He had a sack for a seven-yard loss on the Ravens’ first series, but also was called for a late hit on the quarterback in the fourth quarter.

On the sack, he said: “That’s my move (right hand club), just keep using it. I used it (Saturday), now it’s second-hand nature. Now, I’m not really thinking about it. I saw the guard shoot his hand, I’m like, perfect, boom get the back pad and turn the corner.”

On the personal foul, which he said he didn’t think warranted a flag, he said: “We had a meeting about it. I felt like I was within the one step. I tried to put my hands out. Obviously, I got a little bit of the crown of the helmet. That comes when you push somebody, they’re going to go forward a little bit, but I just have to be better.”

Bernard is still very much in the development stage. So is Robinson, but he is much further ahead than Bernard. Light-years away, was how Vic Fangio described Bernard two weeks ago. Moro Ojomo was asked after Monday’s practice about Bernard, who played 15 mostly inconsequential snaps against the Ravens.

“Guys, it’s Day 6,” said Ojomo. “He’s strong as hell. And he’s learning. It’s his first-ever live football action, ever in his life.”

Bernard would likely go unclaimed if released at the end of the month, because there may not be a team willing to patiently wait for him to develop. The Eagles could then add him to the practice squad.

Right now, Robinson is better and worthy of being the fifth defensive tackle, behind the big three of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Ojomo, along with Byron Young. Now, the Eagles may keep six DTs, and that would keep Bernard on the roster.

Robinson would probably get claimed if he was released. It’s not often that general manager Howie Roseman releases fourth-round picks after one season. The last fourth-rounder to be a one-and-done player was Shareef Miller, who played one game as a rookie in 2019 and released at the end of 2020.

“Just giving good effort,” said center Cam Jurgens when asked about Robinson. “I mean, just playing hard and going to the snap of the whistle. Probably went a little too far on the one (late hit), but I think he was ready to hit somebody besides our own guys. We don't get to hit our quarterbacks here. So, yeah, I'm excited for him. I'm excited for our D-line. It's deep, very deep this year. So, I'm excited to see all those guys play.”