Eagles Darius Cooper, Ty Robinson Benefiting From Special Teams Mixing And Matching

PHILADELPHIA – The football that he leaped to catch in the back of the end zone with nine seconds left in a Week 2 win over the Titans rests peacefully on a shelf in his locker. It was nearly spun out of existence after Darius Cooper caught it, because he gave it a spin nearly into oblivion, but somebody retrieved the keepsake, and now it’s waiting for a more permanent place to reside.

It was a memorable play for the second-year receiver; his first career touchdown catch. A close second might be his six special-teams tackles, which leads the team.

“It's pretty cool, huh?” said Cooper as the Eagles prepare to host the Rams on Sunday. “Man, it's just cool, just the work that I was able to get every day in practice with just tackling and things of that nature. I don't remember the last time I tackled somebody.”

Then there’s 6-5, 290-pound Ty Robinson. A role on special teams is beginning to blossom for the second-year defensive tackle.

“I think Ty's done a really good job,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay. “You find a guy of his stature that is athletic enough; why would you not use him? Obviously, it's a big man's game, so if you have a big man against a small person, more often than not, you're going to end up being ahead in that battle. He's done a really good job, especially on punt return.”

Robinson has found himself running in wide-open space to cover a kick or punt. Looking to demolish anyone in his way, really. Accustomed to playing in tight quarters on the defensive line, the open space he operates in now is unfamiliar terrain.

“Even growing up, this is the first time playing special teams, so I take it as a new challenge, a new opportunity,” he said. “When you're in the open field, I get a little nervous sometimes. But each day in practice, being able to take reps, you kind of get more comfortable with it.”

Like Robinson, Cooper is relatively new to special teams, too. He returned punts and kicks at Tarleton State.

“You're not even thinking out there,” said Cooper. “You're just reacting and moving around. It’s not like going into a game and be like, ‘All right, I can't wait to run somebody over.’ It just happens. You know what I mean? Of course, you want to get physical, but it's just reacting and moving around.”

Michael Clay Welcomes Anybody Willing To A ST Meeting

Eagles long snapper Michael Clay speaks to reporters on May 21, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Clay is always ready to mix and match players who he thinks can help on his units.

“We always rely on everybody throughout,” said Clay. “I think I reiterate a lot that anybody who steps into this room on a special teams day, I'm going to ask them to help us out in any way we can.”

Guys shuffle in and out, based on how much of a role they play on either offense or defense. Last week, he had Chance Campbell at his disposal, but Campbell was placed on practice squad injured reserve earlier this week.

Willie Lampkin is one example, someone who never played special teams until Clay got a hold of him.

Another example is Jeremiah Trotter, who could have a larger role on defense against the Rams on Sunday if Zack Baun cannot clear concussion protocol. That would decrease his special team snaps. He has become a mainstay on those units and is tied for second on the team in ST tackles with four.

The results always seem to be there. For instance, Robinson and Will Shipley nearly blocked a punt in Chicago.

“Talking to Ty at the end of the preseason to use his athletic ability,” said Clay. “He's all in on it, and we're going to continue to grow, and I think he's doing a really good job in terms of using his power and his force, and using that speed and power from a big guy is always going to help out.”