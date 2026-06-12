How Uar Bernard Is Adapting To NFL (And Where The Eagles Envision Him in 2026)

Uar Bernard hasn't been out in the city of Philadelphia. He has no time for that.

Bernard is been focused on football, learning his playbook and helping his teammates out. That's why he's in Philadelphia in the first place.

"I hardly go out," Bernard said. "Coming into the building is fun for me. I love it here and I want to grow every day. I keep my focus on that. Keeping the main thing the main thing."

The Jalen Hurts mentality has already rubbed off on Bernard, which he will need as this NFL journey begins.

Practices have been rough, as expected. Bernard is learning on the third team at defensive tackle, struggling to gain leverage against offensive linemen that have been playing football their whole lives. He doesn't know how to use his 6-4, 306 pound frame yet.

"I'm learning the game," Bernard said. "More like I'm learning every day. I'm learning on the field. I'm learning off the field. My teammates are open to me, always checking on me. They help me see what I can do better every day."

The passion for football is what's driving Bernard, making the transition to the sport easier. Bernard has the belief if you have passion for something, you will get better at it everyday. That's his driving force towards success, which isn't easy to come by at this stage in his development.

Rome wasn't built in a day.

Football is like family

Bernard is viewing the Eagles as his family since moving to America and making this sport in his career. He has said defensive line coach Clitt Hurtt is "like a father to him."

"Every advice he's giving me has been helpful to me," Bernard said. "He decided to adopt me as his son. He checks up on me every single day. He's makes sure I'm good outside of learning football. he makes sure I'm good outside the building. So that's why he's like a father to me."

Hurtt went to bat for Bernard and made sure the Eagles selected him in the draft. He's been the driving force behind the Eagles' ambition with Bernard, hoping he can develop like Jordan Mailata did eight years ago.

While Hurtt has been like a father for Bernard, his teammates have been his brothers. Like Hurtt, they are checking up on him and making sure the transition to playing this foreign game is easier.

"They are more like big brothers to me," Bernard said. "They make it feel like home for me."

The closest brother is Joshua Weru, who came with bernard to the Eagles as part of the International Pathway program. Weru is from Kenya and Bernard from Nigeria, so there's some connon ground being from the same continent.

"We encourage each other everyday," Bernard said. "From where our football experience was to this point, we're competing with each other. I used to say I'm faster than him. We're both here to make progress."

Where the Eagles see Bernard this year

This is all about long term development when it comes to Bernard. The Eagles will continue to have him learn the game and have him grow on the third team this summer.

A reminder Bernard starting playing organized football five weeks ago. He's come a long way since then, but still has a long journey ahead. Bernard hasn't even practiced in pads yet.

Like Mailata in 2018, Bernard will be under the spotlight. He'll look like a football player that has no idea what he's doing, just like Mailata in his first two years in the league. Not even the Eagles were sure if the Mailata experiment would work.

Bernard will see action in the preseason for experience, but this year is all about learning the game. There's no reason to expect anything out of Bernard in terms of on-field results and playing time.

The Eagles are very deep at defensive tackle. This season is all about growth and development.

"Football is a feeling, I believe that," Bernard said. "You have to grow into the feeling. It's come gradually. I'm growing into it."