PHILADELPHIA — Howie Roseman offered up his own “truth serum” test on Monday afternoon when discussing the Eagles' initial cut to 53 and the start of populating the practice squad.

The Eagles’ GM noted that the sodium pentothal would have revealed concerns over the depth on the interior offensive line.

After handing over that responsibility to three young, unproven players – Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin and Micah Morris – Roseman said that concern had been alleviated.

“I don’t know if we talked about this before camp, but certainly if any of you would’ve given me a truth serum and said, ‘What are you looking for in training camp?’ It would be how our interior offensive line depth panned out and the way that Drew, Willie, and then obviously Micah,” Roseman said. “Those young guys and the growth that they showed, their ability to play in the passing game, in the run game. I mean, really, really excited about those guys, about being able to have those guys, being able to develop those guys, but at the same time, have confidence that if those guys need to play, that they’re ready to play."

Kendall, a 2025 fifth-round pick out of Boston College and the son of former NFL guard Pete Kendall, is now viewed as the top interior backup and can play center or guard.

Lampkin, claimed off waivers from the Rams last year, is listed at 5-foot-11 but won a roster spot with his unique blend leverage, power and movement skills.

Morris, a sixth-round pick from Georgia at 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds, is a raw, developmental prospect with a high ceiling as a player.

The Architect?

Center Jake Majors and OL coach Chris Kuper at a 2026 OTA practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“I was saying it, our interior O-Line depth, it was kind of in a different spot than it had been in years past, relying on some young guys to take a step,” said Roseman. “A lot of credit to [Offensive Line] Coach [Chris] Kuper and the guys around him for getting these guys ready to go.”

Now Roseman has different things to worry about.

“Feel like we’re in a really good spot there and it was a concern going into camp,,” the GM said. “So, excited about those guys and I think you guys watch it and you see that they all have a potential to come in and play at high level.”

As far as the overall picture on the O-Line, the starting five remains intact from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson.

Behind them, things looked awfully thin. Meanwhile, Dickerson and Jurgens have battled injuries in recent seasons. Johnson is 36 and has said 2026 is likely his last year and Steen is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Depth was and is a necessity.

The Eagles kept 10 offensive linemen on the initial 53. Tackle depth includes Fred Johnson and third-round rookie Markel Bell. Brought back to the practice squad was center/guard Jake Majors and John Ojukwu, a player with guard/tackle versatility.

The interior conversation, though, was the one Roseman framed as the pre-camp worry. Noteworthy was that Roseman credited Kuper, who took over the line after 13 years of franchise legend Jeff Stoutland.

After a summer spent watching Kendall, Lampkin and Morris develop, the GM believes the Eagles are in a better place,

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