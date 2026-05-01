Lane Johnson Is Officially on Notice After the Draft, Even If No One Is Saying It

Lane Johnson is still one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. There's no debate when it comes to how good Johnson has been and his future Hall of Fame status.

When Johnson is on the field, he's dominant. The Eagles should allow Johnson to play right tackle as long as he wants -- or as long as his body allows him to.

There is still one question that's up in the air. When will Johnson decide to call it a career? And if he does, will the Eagles be ready to have his successor in place?

The Eagles came into this draft hoping to find Johnson's successor in Round 1. That didn't happen, leaving the franchise to pivot to other areas of the roster. Not only didn't the Eagles select a tackle in Round 1, they didn't even select a guard in Round 2. They did well in other areas, but pushed back the future of the offensive line down the road.

There sits Johnson, who turns 36 years old on May 8, as the offensive tackle for 2026. Maybe even 2027 as well.

When the Eagles selected Markel Bell in Round 3, Bell was viewed more as a developmental tackle than an immediate starter. He won't be the right tackle for 2026, quite possibly not even 2027.

Which leaves the future of Johnson in question. How long does Johnson even want to play right tackle? How many years does he got left?

Johnson hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons. Still playing at an elite level, Johnson has also suffered his fair share of injuries in his mid 30s.

A LisFranc injury last season limited Johnson to just 10 games. This is on top of ongoing concussions and ankle issues over the course of his career, and a groin injury that he played through in 2023 (and managed 16 games).

In other words, Johnson is banged up. Father Time always catches up to players, but it's up to Johnson how long he wants to delay it.

The Eagles don't have a long-term successor for Johnson, at least one they think can step right in after this season. Perhaps Bell is that player, but he's viewed as a starter down the line -- not an immediate solution.

Maybe the Eagles go offensive lineman in Round 1 next year. Or maybe Bell is good enough in year one the organization trusts him to go out there in 2027 as the right tackle -- especially if Johnson suffers an injury.

All eyes are on Johnson and his future. Johnson can be the right tackle as long as he wants, but the Eagles have to prepare for the inevitability he may retire.

That could be in 2027. Based on how the Eagles drafted, Johnson may be here for a few more years.

The Eagles think they have a long-term replacement for Johnson. Think is the key word.

The eyes are on Johnson and how his body holds up in 2026.