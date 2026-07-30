The Philadelphia Eagles report to the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Tuesday marking the beginning of training camp. With every start of the late summer practices come plenty of speculation, anticipation, excitement and storylines.

The storylines over the years have not been lacking heading into a new season. Let's take a look back at some of the most notable ones:

2025: New OC, shorter offseason

Fresh off a dominant Super Bowl victory, the vibes were high surrounding the team despite needing a new offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore took the head coaching job in New Orleans leading Sirianni and the Eagles to promote Kevin Patullo, who was the passing game coordinator since 2021.

Sirianni and others had a lot of trust that Patullo could handle calling plays and improving a passing offense that actually ranked 29th in passing that Super Bowl winning season. Of course, we all know how it panned out. The offense was predictable, stagnant and struggled to move the ba

Because of the Super Bowl win, the team had a shorter offseason potentially not giving some of the injured players heading into the season like Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson the proper time to heal. The offensive line got whacked with the injury bug last season creating more problems offensively.

2022: A revamped roster built by Howie Roseman

Howie Roseman was busy on the phones during the offseason leading into the 2022 campaign. Pulling off the surprise trade to land A.J. Brown, signing cornerback James Bradberry in mid-May to pair him alongside Darius Slay, signing pass rusher Haason Reddick while drafting Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Cam Jurgens.

The moves paid off with the team posting a 14-3 regular season record, starting the season 7-0, not losing their first game until Week 10. They trounced the Giants and 49ers in their two playoff games outscoring them 69-14 before losing in a back-and-forth game against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

2021: The Carson Wentz saga comes to an end

The Carson Wentz saga came to a close early in the offseason in 2021, being traded by the Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts in February for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second rounder. Thus, paving the way for Jalen Hurts to take over as the starting quarterback.

The deal worked out quite well for the Eagles and Roseman. The third round pick they got was then used to move up to get DeVonta Smith at pick number 10. The conditional pick turned into a first round (16th overall) if Wentz played 75% of the snaps that season (he played 98%). That pick was traded to New Orleans for the Saints 18th overall pick which was then used as part of the compensation to land Brown.

The Wentz deal ultimately webbed into a slew of other deals that helped the Eagles add the likes of Matt Pryor, Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean.

2015: Chip Kelly takes over

Chip Kelly was able turned the team around in 2013 posting a 10-6 record and winning the NFC East after they bottomed out in Andy Reid's final season with a 4-12 record the year prior. Kelly led the Eagles to another 10-6 season in 2014 but failed to make the playoffs. In 2016, Jeffrey Lurie handed Kelly the keys to the 90-man roster, including drafting and free agency.

How would the coach build a roster that he had full control over?

The answer: not very well.

Kelly shipped off LeSean McCoy and Nick Foles for Kiko Alonso and Sam Bradford. The team also released veterans Trent Cole, Evan Mathis, Todd Herremans and Cary Williams. Jeremy Maclin left in free agency and the team had Tim Tebow on the roster. The Eagles bypassed Justin Jefferson with the 20th pick in the draft and opted to take Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles went 6-9 under Kelly before Lurie fired him before the final week of the season where Pat Shurmer served as the interim head coach and picked up the Week 17 win to close out the campaign at 7-9.

2011: The Dream Team

There was a lot that took place before the team even stepped on the field at Lehigh University for training camp. Changes across the coaching staff took place. Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was fired and was replaced by Juan Castillo, who was the team's offensive line coach since 1998. Howard Mudd was hired as the new offensive line coach.

From a roster standpoint, the Eagles made several splashy moves adding the likes of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Nnamdi Asomugha, Ronnie Brown, Jason Babin and Vince Young.

Now this storyline has a caveat to it as Young dubbed the Eagles the "Dream Team" during a training camp interview, not prior. Yet it made headlines from that point forward and the season was anything but a dream.

Philadelphia started off 1-4 and were 4-8 by Week 13 before closing out the season on a four-game win streak to finish the season at .500.



2005: The T.O. sit ups

Owens put together a remarkable season in his first year in Philadelphia in 2004 scoring 14 touchdowns that season, still the franchise record. He hauled in nine catches for 122 yards in the Super Bowl loss against the Patriots seven weeks after he broke his leg and tore a ligament in his right ankle.

Fast forward a few months later, Owens walked out of training camp and held what is still regarded as one of the most memorable and infamous press conferences showing his displeasure for how the talks, or the lack thereof, were going regarding a new contract.

With numerous local news outlets surrounding the wide receiver in his driveway and helicopters circling above his house, Owens started doing sit-ups on a work bench and answered questions in regards to his walk out and if he was upset about the contract conversations. Ultimately, that was the beginning of the end for the marriage between Owens and the Eagles.





