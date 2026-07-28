PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman is sure to add to his 91-man roster between now and Aug. 30, and attrition is a way of life in the NFL so any pre-training camp prediction for the initial 53-man roster is an exercise in futility.

That said, it’s valuable to get a framework of what Nick Sirianni and his staff will be working with come Sept. 13 when the Washington Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field.

In regard to the back end of the roster, the early guess is that Roseman will not want to subject a pair of developmental players to waivers – fifth-round rookie quarterback Cole Payton and seventh-round International Pathway player Uar Bernard.

The NFL’s more liberalized roster rules will help in that regard, namely the expanded size of the practice squad to 16 and the ability to keep six veterans among that group.

The easiest way for Roseman to create the room for Payton and Bernard, players who will not help the team this season, is to release punt returner Britain Covey, and waive long snapper Rocco Underwood before signing them back to the practice squad.

That buys three more weeks while elevating each to help on game day. Each PS player only gets three elevations, however, so by Week 4, both will have to be added to the 53. Sometimes injury will make those decisions easier.

Here’s the first educated guess on how it might look:

Quarterback (4) - Jalen Hurts; Tanner McKee; Andy Dalton; Cole Payton

Roseman probably wants to move McKee or Dalton but if the leverage isn’t there over the summer the GM will start with four QBs for at least a short time.

Running Back (3) - Saquon Barkley; Tank Bigsby; Will Shipley

Those are the three obvious keepers with either Dameon Pierce or Elijah Mitchell providing an extra veteran presence on the PS.

Wide Receiver (5) - DeVonta Smith; Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson

If you want to be a successful wide zone running team you need blocking at the WR position and that gives the king-sized Wilson a leg up on Darius Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Tight End (4) - Dallas Goedert; Johnny Mundt; Eli Stowers; Cam Latu

Call Latu what you want but the fact he will help as a blocking TE, fullback and good special teams players is the kind of versatility that earns a spot.

Offensive Line (10) - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson; Cam Jurgens; Tyler Steen; Lane Johnson; Fred Johnson; Drew Kendall; Markel Bell; Micah Morris; Myles Hinton

Roseman generally defaults to keeping draft picks in Year 1 so Morris should stick unless he’s overwhelmed over the summer. Myles Hinton gets the edge over Cameron Williams for the last spot based on guard/tackle versatility.

Adding To A Talented Defense

Eagles' Jonathan Greenard speaks to reporters at minicamp on June 10, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Edge Defender (5) - Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith; Jalyx Hunt; Arnold Ekiketie, A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa needs to prove he’s healthy after failing a physical in Cleveland but he’s too good a player to leave off if healthy.

Defensive Tackle (6) - Jalen Carter; Jordan Davis; Moro Ojomo; Byron Young; Ty Robinson; Uar Bernard

The Eagles are deep at DT and will not give up on Robinson in Year 2. The organization understood Bernard is a multi-year project when they drafted him and have committed to that. You can not use the IPP exemption on him for the regular season until he clears waivers and the Eagles will not risk that.

Linebackers (5) - Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon; Chance Campbell

Both Mondon and Chance Campbell are bubble players and need the put the punctuation on their roster spots with a strong summer.

Cornerbacks (5) - Quinyon Mitchell; Cooper DeJean; Riq Woolen; Jonathan Jones; Kelee Ringo

Ringo gets the final spot thanks to his work as a gunner in punt coverage. Players like Jakorian Bennett and Mac McWilliams could be trade bait if they play well in the preseason.

Safeties (4) - Drew Mukuba; Marcus Epps; Michael Carter; Cole Wisniewski

This is the position where Roseman is most likely to add to. With the status quo, Wisniewski, who missed the spring with an undisclosed injury, gets the benefit-of-the-doubt card as a rookie draft pick.

Specialists (2) - Jake Elliott; Braden Mann

The Eagles will play the shell game for three weeks with rookie long snapper Rocco Underwood before adding him to the 53-man roster in Week 4 (that strategy could change if there is a long snapper injury near the deadline).