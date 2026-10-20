Medicine Is Not Prophecy: Eagles Have Done Their Best With Jalen Hurts Saga

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — On Monday, the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, released a joint statement that ended any remaining uncertainty about the rest of the QB1’s 2026 season.

What began as a superficial vein thrombosis in Hurts’s left calf has been updated to a deep vein thrombosis with bilateral pulmonary emboli—blood clots in both lungs.

Hurts is clinically stable, has no significant functional limitations, and is expected to make a full recovery with no long-term effects. His treatment is anticoagulation with blood thinners, which precludes contact activities.

A typical time frame for that treatment is three months, which will more than likely end Hurts’ season.

The timeline that produced this diagnosis is now public and, in places, unsettling for the general public. What we know is that Hurts believed he was cleated in the calf during the Oct. 4 loss to the Rams. He reported it to the Eagles’ training staff on Oct. 8, practiced fully the next day, and flew to London for a Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars.

An ultrasound there revealed a superficial clot. Specialists and the team’s medical staff concluded that activity and mobility were important and that he could safely play against the Jaguars in London. He did so on limited rest, first reported as 36 hours with no sleep, before being corrected by Lynn to Hurts, at least getting some rest at the stadium (h/t Tom Pelissero).

Just spoke to Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, who clarified that while Hurts was up until early Sunday morning getting evaluated at a hospital, he was able to sleep upon rejoining the team and the Eagles set aside a room for him at the stadium. Videos from the stadium show Hurts… https://t.co/G35Tn1poa4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

It's fair to say mistakes were made and to argue that the Eagles should have erred on the side of caution. That said, the circumstances included a tough-minded competitor pushing to play for an organization trying to halt a rare losing streak.

A follow-up scan later showed movement in Hurts' clot, and he was ruled out of last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and placed on injured reserve before further evaluation produced Monday’s more serious diagnosis.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has deferred repeatedly to the medical experts.

“I’m not a medical expert,” he said. “I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them.”

The organization has emphasized transparency, so perhaps general manager Howie Roseman should have stepped in to explain the layered decision-making protocols rather than letting Sirianni die on the vine as the spokesman for a decision that is too important for public lip service. ⁠

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is doing the best that he can amid the Jalen Hurts situation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's natural, especially in a city as passionate as Philadelphia with a team not used to losing—dropping four consecutive games—for questions to surface.

Questions are natural, conspiracies are not

Why was Hurts cleared to play in London? Why was he allowed to fly back immediately? What was the precise overnight hospital timeline in the U.K.?

Pulmonary emboli can be life-threatening without proper treatment; athletes and long-haul travelers have known risk factors. Fans and observers are right to care about player safety.

Yet the baseline assumption that should guide any serious reading of the medical record here is simpler and more grounded: at each step, the people involved—Hurts, the Eagles’ medical staff, independent specialists in London, and later additional experts—were making the best decisions they could with the information available to them in the moment.

Superficial thrombophlebitis is not the same as deep vein thrombosis. Initial imaging and clinical judgment can look different from what subsequent monitoring reveals. Clots evolve. Medicine is iterative; it is not a single snapshot that guarantees a perfect outcome.

Sometimes information is incomplete. Sometimes a small clot moves. Sometimes combining a provoked injury with travel and the physical demands of the sport produces a progression no one anticipated on the first ultrasound.

There is no public evidence of recklessness or ignored red flags; however, there is evidence of evolving clinical findings and adjustments to the medical plan.

Moving forward

In the immediate future, the Eagles turn to Tanner McKee and the rest of the roster while Hurts focuses on treatment and recovery.

Longer term, the episode should be a stark reminder of the limits of even careful, expert-driven decision-making under uncertainty. Professional sports in passionate sports markets like Philadelphia will always generate second-guessing when a star’s season ends.

The more durable takeaways are quieter than the grift from those making declarative medical statements without the expertise to do so. The people closest to this situation operated with the data in front of them, adjusted as new information arrived and are now managing a serious but treatable condition, with an expected full recovery for Hurts.

In the medical field, that’s Occam’s Razor: the simplest explanation is usually the correct one.

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