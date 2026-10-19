What Jalen Hurts's Agent Said About Eagles Quarterback's Long-Term Health

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve for one reason—he is on blood thinners to help with the blood clot in his calf, and you can’t play football while taking anticoagulants.

On Monday, a statement released by his agent, Nicole Lynn, said that Hurts's prognosis is “very good and we expect a full recovery.”

Hurts could return as early as Nov. 22, when the Eagles return from their bye week to host the Steelers. That would be the best-case scenario because he will have missed the required four games after being placed on IR on Oct. 17.

The situation, however, is fluid, and a return to play will likely take much longer. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hurts's season could be over.

Breaking down new Jalen Hurts blood clot update

Nevertheless, Lynn's statement revealed new information about how and when the clot was discovered.

Hurts was diagnosed by specialists in London with superficial vein thrombosis. Upon returning from England, more tests and monitoring were done. The current condition is deep vein thrombosis as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. The initial diagnosis was a superficial blood clot, meaning it was close to the skin, but it moved.

An internet search indicates that bilateral pulmonary emboli mean that blood clots are present in the pulmonary arteries of both the left and right lungs. It goes on to say that a standard pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot, most commonly originating as a deep vein thrombosis in the leg or pelvis, breaks free, travels through the heart, and blocks an artery in the lung.

Symptoms could include blocked blood flow, sudden shortness of breath, sharp chest pain, rapid heart rate or palpitations, and dizziness, fainting, or coughing blood.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN/NFL Network reported that, before the London game, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 a.m. and did not sleep because sleep was considered a risk, so he played against the Jaguars—and put the team in position to win until a special teams gaffe—without having slept.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after several blood clots were revealed in his lungs, has been undergoing tests for days.



Before the London game, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 am and did not sleep because sleep was a risk. He played without having slept. pic.twitter.com/avMUeBBOua — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026

That raises another issue that Lynn’s statement did not address. If the diagnosis was so dire in the hours leading up to the game that it was a risk to sleep, why was he then allowed to fly back after the game?

As serious as this situation is, Lynn expressed optimism and calmness. She wrote that Hurts will be able to return to football-related activities once he is off the blood thinners. Until then, he “will remain active around the team and continue to condition.” She added that, “More importantly, we anticipate he will have no long-term effects.”

That’s the good news on the health front.

Looking ahead...

Hurts's return, whenever it happens, could also be good news, despite a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2020, when Doug Pederson was the head coach. Even at 2-4, there is a chance the Eagles could still be in the race for a third straight NFC East Division title because the division is terrible.

If the Commanders lose to the 49ers on Monday Night Football, it will be the first time a division has had its teams go winless on back-to-back weekends.

The next three games, however, will be important if the Eagles want to make Hurts’s return meaningful, as they face the Cowboys, Commanders and Giants.

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