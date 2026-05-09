Most Underrated Offseason Move The Eagles Made

The Philadelphia Eagles solidified their future at defensive tackle with Jordan Davis, making sure he was in the fold with a three-year extension.

Davis was heading into a "prove-it" year with the Eagles, entering the final year of his rookie contract with the fifth-year team option for former first-round picks. The Eagles seen enough from Davis to give him a contract extension and lock down his future in an Eagles uniform.

Good for the Eagles to pay Davis after a career season. Davis finished with 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, both career highs. His breakout season also included nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hits -- while playing all 17 games for the third consecutive season.

Davis was also one of the elite defensive tackles in the game last season. He ranked second amongst defensive tackles in total tackles (72) and secodn in batted passes (6). Davis was the first Eagles player in franchise history to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season.

The Eagles signed Davis at the right time, and solidified their future at defensive tackle.

The extension

Davis' extension netted him $78 million over three seasons, an average of $26 million per season. The average annual value of $26 million made Davis the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Chris Jones and Dexter Lawrence (who got his contract after Davis).

Davis received $65 million guaranteed, the highest for an interior defensive lineman in NFL history. The Eagles made sure Davis was taken care of before he had an even bigger season in his contract year.

While Davis wasn't a priority entering the offseason, the Eagles made sure they took care of one of their draft picks -- who has developed into a leader in the locker room and a franchise cornerstone.

The future at DT

Davis is locked into an Eagles uniform until the 2029 season (assuming he plays out the life of the contract), getting guaranteed money over the next two seasons. That's one half of the defensive tackle pairing set for the next couple seasons, the next up being Jalen Carter.

The Eagles have Davis in the fold, and also handed Carter his fifth-year option for 2027. This means Davis and Carter are the defensive tackle tandem for at least the next two seasons.

Could the Eagles sign Carter to an extension this offseason? While that's certainly possible, they'll likely take care of Carter next offseason in the year before his fully guaranteed fifth-year option -- just like they did with Davis.

With Davis landing his contract extension, the Eagles set their starting defensive tackle pairing up for years to come. The Eagles will need to figure out the defensive tackle depth in the coming years, as Moro Ojomo is likely to get paid in free agency next offseason -- just like Milton Williams did.

Regardless, the Eagles starting defensive tackle tandem is set for years to come. Signing Davis was the most underrated move in a busy offseason.