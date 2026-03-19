2026 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles Add Franchise Piece to Offensive Line

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have two of the best overall offensive tackles in football heading into the 2026 season.

There was a time when it wasn't clear if Lane Johnson would be back. Fortunately, he will be. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. There are few offensive linemen in recent memory with a resume that stacks up against Johnson's. There was a time when his future was up in the air because he considered retirement. But he isn't going anywhere this offseason, at least. Jordan Mailata, a 6'8'' All-Pro, bookends the line with Johnson. Fortunately, both are in place for the 2026 season, and if they can stay healthy, Philadelphia will be set for the 2026 campaign.

The Eagles should be thinking ahead

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41 during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the 2026 National Football League Draft just over one month away, it is important to think about the future of the line, though. Both Johnson and Landon Dickerson considered retirement this offseason, although both will return. The Eagles need to think about long-term replacements sooner rather than later and NFL.com NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah shared a new mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will look for a long-term solution for the line in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 23 with Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

"Pick No. 23: Philadelphia Eagles," Jeremiah wrote. "Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, OT, Junior. When it comes to addressing needs, GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late. Right tackle ﻿﻿﻿Lane Johnson﻿﻿﻿ is under contract through 2027 -- but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran now. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed."

Jeremiah is one of the top overall NFL Draft experts out there. If he thinks Proctor is worth a first-round pick, that's interesting. Right now, ESPN has Proctor ranked as the No. 7 overall offensive tackle in the draft class and No. 58 overall prospect.

Regardless, he has very good size and is listed at 6'7'' and 352 pounds. If the Eagles are thinking offensive line in the first round, they wouldn't go wrong with him, especially because he'd have the opportunity to learn from Johnson for at least one year.