4 Major Storylines For Eagles Before Packers Game
The last two weeks have been full of endless trade chatter, but that is all behind the Philadelphia Eagles now.
The trade deadline passed on Nov. 4th and now the Eagles are getting ready for their first games since Week 8. Philadelphia had a Week 9 bye week and now are getting ready to take on the Green Bay Packers.
The trade deadline discourse drowned out pretty much everything else going on around the league, but there is more for Eagles fans to be on the lookout for ahead of the Week 10 showdown against the Packers.
Week 10 will be a big matchup for the Eagles
Injury updates in the coming days
Part of the reason why the bye week was well-timed for the Eagles was because of the fact that the team has been a bit banged up. For example, Eagles star receiver AJ Brown missed Philadelphia's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and Saquon Barkley was forced to exit the game with a groin injury. Both should be good to go ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against Green Bay, but we will start to get concrete updates over the next few days with the Eagles needing to release Injury Reports starting on Thursday.
Reintegration of pieces already on the team
The Eagles have a few guys to watch working their way back onto the field. Brandon Graham, Jakorian Bennett, and Nolan Smith specifically fit this description. Graham came out of retirement before Week 8 and the team has been getting him up to speed. Bennett and Smith have both had their practice windows open up and now it's a matter of when they return to game action.
The trade deadline acquisitions
Now, the deadline discourse is over in the sense of the idea of adding more guys. But, we still have to take a look at the guys who came over ahead of the deadline. Jaelan Phillips, Michael Carter II, and Jaire Alexander were all acquired. How will the Eagles fit them into the lineup? And will any be ready to go for Week 10? We should learn more in the coming days.
Tush Push discourse
You likely heard about the NFL trying to ban the Tush Push this past offseason, but the vote failed. The Packers put forth the vote, which should add a bit of drama to the matchup.
