A Positive Update From Eagles' Cam Jurgens

Eagles Pro Bowl center Can Jurgens offered up a vivid description of what he’s been dealing with over the past year due to a painful back injury and subsequent surgery.

Set to enter his fifth season in September, the Nebraska product also expressed some optimism that he’s starting to feel better.

After the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City in February of 2025, Jurgens underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc.

This past season, the talented pivot struggled to return to his typical form after rehabbing from the surgery and took the unconventional approach of stem cell treatment in Medellin, Colombia to jumpstart his recovery.

For the first time, Jurgens, who will turn 27 in August, clearly described what he has been through on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast with former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Jurgens said his damaged disc “broke off” late in the 2024 season and “wrapped around” his sciatic nerve.

“It was hard to walk,” Jurgens admitted. “I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but also the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl.”

Jurgens was unable to start the NFC Championship Game against Washington in January of 2025, but finished the game when replacement Landon Dickerson, who slid in from left guard, was injured.

Jurgens then played in the Super Bowl with the help of an epidural and needed surgery. Recovery from that bled into the 2025 season, and he struggled when measured against past demonstrated performance.

Starting To Feel Better

Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at practice on Nov. 13, 2025 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“It takes a good year to come back from that [surgery],” Jurgens said. “I’m starting to feel really good.”

As for his Medellin trip, something Dickerson also did this offseason to help with his own multiple injuries, Jurgens said he’s noticed a difference.

“It takes a little bit for the stem cells to kick in,” Jurgens said.

Overall, the update was extremely optimistic.

“[The back is] getting better every day,” Jurgens said before noting he’s not thinking about his football mortality.

“I love football and I want to play as long as I can and hopefully just keep playing in Philly,” Jurgens said. “... “It would just be nice to get through a few contracts. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out year by year. Right now I’m playing and I’m going to play as long as I can.”

That's good news for the Eagles after both right tackle Lane Johnson and Dickerson considered retirement this offseason.

Jurgens is currently under contract through 2029 after signing a four-year, $68 million extension in April of last year.