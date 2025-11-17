AJ Brown’s Message After Eagles' Scrappy Lions Win
The Philadelphia Eagles stepped up to the plate for another tough matchup on Sunday night and despite all of the drama of the week were able to come out on top.
Philadelphia took down the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field, 16-9. It was a defensive slugfest with both teams shutting down the opposing offenses throughout the night. Jared Goff threw for 255 yards, but was just 14-of-37 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Jalen Hurts was 14-of-28 passing for 135 yards, but also chipped in a rushing touchdown.
Throughout the week leading up to the game, AJ Brown was in the spotlight for comments he made on a livestream about the offense. He spoke about the comments to the media throughout the week as well. It was an eventful week and Brown even met with team owner Jeffrey Lurie in a meeting at practice set up by Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro.
After the game on Sunday, Brown had a slightly different tune and praised the team for their resilience and ability to win in different ways.
What AJ Brown said after the Lions game
"This team is resilient," Brown said. "We show up, work hard, and find a way, no matter what it looks like...Back to that word, being resilient. We know one thing is we're going to show up and we're gonna fight. Either with special teams, defense, or offense, it's a team game. Somebody is picking up one another."
On top of this, Brown also briefly touched upon his comments on the offense and made it clear that it wasn't specifically about targets or something of that nature.
"It wasn’t about targets last week or the week before,” Brown said.” It wasn’t about that at all. It was me trying to help and contribute. That’s all. Regardless of what that looked like in phases, I think I did. But, like I said, I think there’s a lot of stuff that we as an offense and me myself, that we gotta continue to get better at.”
He's not wrong there. The Eagles have beaten difficult opponents over the last two weeks in the Lions and the Green Bay Packers, but have scored just 26 points in the process. Right now, that's working. That may not always be the case.
But, progress was made on Sunday night in difficult conditions and now the Eagles are sitting comfortably at 8-2.
