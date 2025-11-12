Evaluating Bizarre Eagles-AJ Brown Situation
The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2 on the season, but it has been a pretty odd season when it has come to AJ Brown.
Let's take a look at the production on the field, first. Brown has played in eight games so far for the Eagles and has 31 receptions on 54 targets for 408 yards and three touchdowns. This is obviously a step back from what fans have become used to seeing from Brown. From 2022 through 2024, Brown averaged 5.6 receptions per game and 85.5 yards per game. In comparison, this season he is averaging 3.9 catches per game for 51 yards.
Currently, Brown is ranked at No. 50 in the league in receiving yards with his 408 yards, but it is important to note that the Eagles have had their bye week already.
Right now, Brown is behind DeVonta Smith in targets (62), catches (48), and receiving yards (657). Although, Smith has played in all nine games for the Eagles this season.
What a weird season for AJ Brown
Brown's usage in the offense hasn't been as expected this season, but that's not all.
It has been a consistent discussion all season whether or not Brown wants to be in Philadelphia. He hasn't specifically said at any point that he doesn't want to be in town, but this is a topic that led to trade rumors over the first few months of the season. But, the Eagles didn't trade Brown and Howie Roseman made it clear that Philadelphia didn't want to trade a player of his caliber.
This topic has been brought up so much that head coach Nick Sirianni said he is "close" to being done answering questions about the playmaker this season.
This time, though, it was different. The reason why Brown is in the news now is that while joining a livestream with streamer Janky Rondo, he made a few eyebrow-raising comments. He said fans should get rid of him in fantasy football and called the situation a "explicit show," among others.
At the end of the day, it has been an odd season for Brown in the Eagles' offense. As of this moment it's not clear exactly what has shifted, but things seemed to be trending in the right direction before the hamstring injury knocked him out before Week 8. In the two games before the second New York Giants game, Brown had 201 combined receiving yards. But, in Week 10, he had two catches for 13 yards.
The Eagles are the reigning champs and that has quieted some of the noise, but this Brown discussion doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.
