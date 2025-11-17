Updated Eagles Playoff Picture After Statement Win Over Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles were tested on Sunday night, but answered the call.
Philadelphia has had a gauntlet of a schedule so far this season and that continued on Sunday night with a matchup against the Detroit Lions at home at Lincoln Financial Field.
The story leading up to the game was the Eagles' offense, and specifically AJ Brown. Now, the offense didn't erupt, but Brown did haul in seven passes for 49 yards in the win. The story of the game was the defense. Philadelphia's defense allowed just nine points to one of the top offenses in football.
Now, the Eagles are through 10 games and it's good to start to take a look ahead. With the win over Detroit on Sunday, the Eagles remained in the top spot in the NFC playoff picture and helped themselves down the line in the process.
The Eagles are right where they need to be
If the playoffs were to start today, the Eagles would have the No. 1 seed, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 2, Chicago Bears at No. 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4, Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, Green Bay Packers at No. 6, and San Francisco 49ers at No. 7. The Lions are currently on the outside looking in at No. 8.
The NFL playoff picture currently has the Eagles' odds of landing a playoff spot above 99 percent, although nothing is clinched yet.
If the Eagles land the No. 1 seed, they would have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and then home-field advantage after that.
What should excite Eagles fans even more is the fact that they have already beaten most of the teams behind them in the standings. Philadelphia has beaten the Rams, Buccaneers, Packers, and the Lions. In Week 13, the Eagles will have a shot at the Bears.
To sum up, the Eagles are right where they need to be. They control their own destiny and have a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They already have the top spot and also have tiebreakers in their favor as well.
