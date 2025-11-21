AJ Brown’s Saquon Barkley Comment Has Eagles Fans Talking
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
After the week the Eagles have had, it'll be good to take the field against one of their biggest rivals for a few hours without the drama of the week. It'll just be football. The whole rest of the week has been full of noise and the vast majority of it has been negative.
The Eagles WR can't catch a break
Even on Thursday, it continued. Star receiver AJ Brown spoke to the media and avoided adding any fuel to the ongoing drama around Jalen Hurts. Anonymous reports surfaced saying that people in the building have grown frustrated with the signal-caller. Brown was asked about it on Thursday and didn't feed into it and instead wanted to talk about the Cowboys game.
But, some have still made something out of nothing with a comment he made. Brown was asked about speculation that he may not be the same player any longer and he had a brief response that referenced fellow star, Saquon Barkley:
"I guess Saquon ain't the same player either, then," Brown said. "I don't care about that. Y'all don't believe that."
This comment made headlines, but, again, it's making something out of nothing. It's been known all season that Barkley's offensive production isn't what it was last year -- like Brown's Barkley has 662 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns through 10 games. Last year, he had 1,137 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through 10 games.
Last year, Brown had 793 receiving yards, 44 catches, and four touchdowns in his first nine games played. This year, he has 38 catches, 457 yards, and three touchdowns.
Neither of these two players are washed. Neither is Hurts. There's been drama flowing all year and some of it seems to be manufactured. Brown seemingly wasn't taking a shot at Barkley by any means, but just pointing out the fact that no one has said Barkley is washed, so why Brown?
It's been an odd few weeks and this is another example.
