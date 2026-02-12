Jason Kelce Clarifies AJ Brown Comments, Shuts Down Eagles Drama

There are few days that go by in which the Philadelphia Eagles aren't talked about in some way.

Whether it's the fanbase, analysts, insiders, current players or past players, the Eagles are one of the most talked-about professional sports teams in general. When you win as much as the Eagles have and play in a market as large as Philadelphia, that's going to happen. This offseason, AJ Brown has already been the subject of endless headlines.

Most of the noise around Brown has been about whether or not he will get traded this offseason. On Thursday, Brown's former teammate spoke about the playmaker on 94WIP Sports Radio and his comments raised some eyebrows.

The Eagles legend clarified his comments

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN analyst Jason Kelce on the field before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"He’s just unfortunately a player who allows his internal frustrations to manifest into his play, and it makes him play worse and makes the offense worse and it makes his energy worse,” Kelce said. " ... “Some guys can block (frustration) out and just go out there and play football. He is clearly not one of those guys.”

Some took his comments as a shot at Brown, but Kelce quickly took to social media to clarify them before any drama could really begin.

"It seems people are taking this as a dig on AJ Brown, which wasn’t really the intent of the response," Kelce wrote on X. "It was apparent that AJ was frustrated, and it’s apparent that AJ lets that affect his play at times. That’s frustrating to watch as fans and people on the outside. But it’s more important that his teammates and coaches for all of this external frustration still love and only say positive things about AJ.

"That probably means that his teammates understand where he’s coming from, and that’s what really matters. If there was an issue with it, teammates would be saying different things publicly. That was the point I was attempting to say. That was the purpose of this response and I worded it poorly. I love AJ Brown, I loved him as a teammate, and I think if he ends up getting traded, the Eagles, and fans will end up regretting it majorly."

No cause for concern here, Eagles fans.

