AJ Brown Avoids Jalen Hurts Question, All Business For Eagles-Cowboys
It's been an eventful week so far for the Philadelphia Eagles, but AJ Brown didn't feed into the drama on Thursday.
Brown spoke to the media in the locker room and he made it clear that his focus is on the Dallas Cowboys. Brown was asked point-blank about the reported "frustrations" with quarterback Jalen Hurts, but sidestepped the question.
"Ask me about Dallas," Brown said while shaking his head. "Thank you."
The Eagles have had a long week and a big matchup ahead
He was also asked if he thought the Eagles were close to clicking on offense throughout his media availability.
"I think we are," Brown said. "I think we are. I think that is the mindset to have. It's really just cleaning up those mistakes. It's not about being close, it's really just about finishing drives. The defense has been playing incredible and we're just trying to do our part and that starts with the things that take no talent, as (Nick Sirianni) says all of the time."
Last week, Brown met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie during practice in a meeting set up by Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro. Before the Detroit Lions game, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported details from the meeting and noted that Lurie told Brown he didn't need to apologize for his comments and also that the star playmaker promised to tone down his rhetoric.
The drama has been flowing for weeks. It started with Brown and has since transitioned to anonymous reports about frustration around Hurts. It's not the type of news a team hoping to go back-to-back as Super Bowl champion needs.
No matter what the drama around the league is, there's no denying that the Eagles are a better football team with Brown and Hurts on it and when the offense is clicking. There's always drama throughout an NFL season, but it's just been pretty high-profile for the Eagles recently.
All in all, maybe this is the start of the beginning of the end of it. Hopefully, at least.
