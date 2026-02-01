Eagles Superstar Could Be Next Out of Philadelphia

Will the Philadelphia Eagles still have AJ Brown on the roster by the time the 2026 National Football League season rolls around?

This is going to be the topic of the offseason. It was the case in the fall as well ahead of the trade deadline. At the time, the Eagles opted to hold onto the big-play wideout. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown already this offseason and seemingly alluded to the team wanting to keep him, which shouldn't surprise anyone.

While this is the case, Brown remains the guy to watch. Former agent and current CBS Sports writer Joel Corry shared a column highlighting 15 different players who could be on the move this offseason and broke down what it would mean if the Eagles moved on from Brown.

What should the Eagles do with AJ Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Brown's frustration with Philadelphia's offense, especially when he has a lack of touches, was a constant part of the equation this season," Corry wrote. "Eagles general manager Howie Roseman downplayed the notion of trading Brown during his end-of-season press conference. ... The Eagles have an affinity for structuring contracts with multiple option bonuses. This choice creates more bonus proration than with other contract structures. Option bonuses are prorated over the life of contract for a maximum of five years just like signing bonuses.

"Although the Eagles are comfortable with having significant amounts of dead money each year, trading Brown before June 2 would add $27,161,609 to their 2026 salary cap obligations with the bonus proration from his 2027 through 2029 contracts accelerating forward. Regardless of the timing of a 2026 trade, the Eagles would be getting a $5.49 million cap credit in 2027 because an option for the dummy/voiding 2031 contract year wouldn't be picked up and the associated $27.45 million payment (i.e. option bonus) wouldn't be made. This type of thing is occurring with the 49ers in 2026 because of trading Deebo Samuel to the Commanders without exercising an option in 2025 for a future voiding contract year."

Arguably, the Eagles should take the easy road here and keep the playmaker. The Eagles just brought in Sean Mannion to be the team's offensive coordinator and there's real excitement about what he could bring to town. Having Brown and DeVonta Smith would obviously make the offense more explosive than if the team were to trade Brown. Arguably, the team should let it run for another year and then go from there.

