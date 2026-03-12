Big Money for A Big Man: Eagles' Jordan Davis Knows The Work Isn't Done

PHILADELPHIA - It was quite the greeting from Jordan Davis, the Eagles’ new $78 million man. Decked out in a resplendent tan suit, the 6-foot-6, 340-pound gentle giant emerged from the front doors of the newly-branded Jefferson Health Training Complex with a big smile and a helpful “you’re late” prodding.

Turns out another reporter and I were just in the crossfire of Davis playfully chiding Eagles do-it-all security specialist Dom DiSandro, who had just arrived for the fifth-year nose tackle’s big day.

Davis, 26, was in South Philadelphia to officially sign a historic extension for a nose tackle, a deal that’s expected to keep emerging defender with the Eagles through 2029.

It wasn’t always a smooth trip for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, whose immense physical gifts were only unlocked when coupled with a dedication to his conditioning.

Davis, though, knows there will be no resting after putting pen to paper.

“Fletch (former Eagles DT Fletcher Cox) told me that they are keeping you for not what you've done, but for what you can do, what you are expected to do,” Davis noted.

With his family, agent, and long-time teammate and fellow star defensive tackle Jalen Carter on hand for the press conference, Davis didn’t want to spend a lot of time looking in the rearview mirror.

“Although I do have times or a moment of reflection, those times are very short,” he explained. “I know that it's more work at hand to do. You can never be comfortable. You can't be comfortable, not in this league, not in this world.

“You always have to be striving for something greater. And that's where I'm at right now.”

After finding Peloton during the 2024 season, Davis started to slim down to take his conditioning more seriously. That really kick-started last season when the Charlotte native played a career-high 686 snaps (61% of the Eagles’ defensive total) with 4 1/2 sacks.

The foundation of Davis’ game is his status as an elite run-stuffer, but it is his potential pushing the pocket that got him paid.

Room To Improve

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I have so much room to improve,” Davis acknowledged. “I have so much to grow as a player. I just want to be great by the time it's done, when it's all over and done with. I want to be able to lead. I want to be able to leave my legacy. I want to be able to just be satisfied with the player that I am.”

Davis has willfully taken on a leadership role off the field as a go-to, locker-room guy for the young defensive front.

“My idea of leadership is just doing the right thing, doing right by people and putting in the effort,” said Davis. “You don't ever want to tell somebody to do something that you wouldn't do.”

Carter, Davis’ brother-in-arms on the defensive interior since their days together at the University of Georgia, was watching the press conference, and the two hugged afterward.

Carter has been in the area rehabbing his shoulders and his presence “brightened” Davis’ day.

“I wasn't expecting it,” Davis admitted. “It just shows the importance of just the connection and the love that we have for each other.”

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, might be the next big extension for GM Howie Roseman.

“Chemistry is something that can't be taught,” Davis said. “It can only be bonded through work, through the time that y'all spend together. I'm sure y'all hear that over the course of the years from me, from Coach Nick (Sirianni) and stuff like that. But the connection is truly strong. And when you have a connection with somebody, of course we want to keep everybody we can.”

His extension makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, something that resonates with him.

“A big passion of mine is just being a premier nose guard,” Davis said. “And I know that's a position that's overlooked a lot of times from the casual fan. Not a lot of people know the importance of a true nose tackle. … Nose guard is a position that doesn't really get accolades or get a lot of premium for it because it's a muddy position sometimes. You're going to get two hands on you in a run, sometimes in the pass.

“So to be able to go out here and to prove to kids and to show people that nose guards aren't meant to be overlooked. We have a true place in defenses. I think that's one thing that makes me really proud to be a nose guard. … So to be able to lead the way and pave the way for a different kind of attention on this position, I think that's the biggest pride that I have. Playing this position, I always came in saying, ‘two on me, somebody's free.’ And that's the way it's always going to be. That's the mantra of a nose guard.”