Can the Eagles’ Offensive Line Regain Its Greatness in a New Scheme?

Hope is never a strategy in the NFL, but there are moments when faith feels more realistic than blind optimism — and that’s exactly where the Eagles find themselves with their offensive line.

Just one year after assembling one of the most dominant offensive line performances in modern NFL history, the Eagles have reached a critical fork in the road with the unit that anchored their Super Bowl LIX success.

Jeff Stoutland, widely regarded as the league’s premier offensive line coach, is gone after 13 transformative seasons. He has been replaced by two newcomers: Chris Kuper as the new offensive line coach and Ryan Mahaffey as run-game coordinator.

Those coaching changes coincide with a projected significant schematic shift toward a Shanahan-style stretch running game that prioritizes athleticism and movement skills.

On the field, the picture remains mostly familiar from a personnel standpoint.

The projected starting five is set to return, though questions lingered for a time around future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson and three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson.

Johnson, returning from a Lisfranc injury, enters his 14th season looking rejuvenated. He believes the new offense will be easier on himself and left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Both Dickerson, who restructured his contract, and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens traveled to Medellín, Colombia, for stem cell treatment in an effort to rebound from injury-plagued seasons.

Right guard Tyler Steen is the incumbent at the position for a second straight year, barring a significant upgrade via the draft.

Depth took a noticeable hit this offseason. Interior lineman Brett Toth signed with San Francisco after a solid season, versatile veteran Matt Pryor headed to Arizona, and swing tackle Fred Johnson remains a free agent after expressing his desire for a starting opportunity elsewhere.

Developmental Questions

Eagles 2025 sixth-round draft pick Cameron Williams loosens up before a rookie minicamp practice. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The developmental torch has now passed from Stoutland’s proven track record to Kuper and an unproven track record.

Several young projects will test the new coaching regime.

The Eagles return three Day 3 picks from the 2025 draft — Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cam Williams — along with the intriguing Willie Lampkin (claimed off waivers from the Rams) and undrafted free agent Hollin Pierce, a massive developmental right tackle prospect.

The team is particularly high on Kendall as an interior option and believes Williams would have been a premium pick this year had he returned for another college season at Texas.

Lampkin lacks ideal size but possesses the movement skills that should translate well to the new stretch scheme.

Still, the offensive line remains the most likely position for the Eagles to address in the first round of next month’s draft. Realistic targets at No. 23 overall include Clemson tackle Blake Miller and Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor.

Potential trade-up candidates include Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, versatile Utah standout Spencer Fano, and Penn State guard Vega Ioane, who was in South Philadelphia on a 30 visit Monday.

Ultimately, the fastest route to offensive improvement for the Eagles in 2026 is straightforward: the offensive line must reclaim its place among the NFL’s elite.