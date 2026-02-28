Closure Could Come Soon For Eagles And Star Wideout A.J. Brown

If nothing else, the A.J. Brown situation is interesting and perhaps even unprecedented from the Eagles’ perspective.

With the calendar set to turn to March and the new league year approaching what’s driving the trade talk swirling around Brown is the outside perceptions stemming from demonstrated history.

In other words, most GMs outside of Philadelphia have seen this movie before and believe that no matter the posturing in between, Howie Roseman will eventually have to deal his unhappy All-Pro wideout.

Conversely, Roseman has been consistent in his messaging through his pre-Scouting Combine talk with beat reporters at the Jefferson Health Training Center last week, to his media rounds in Indianapolis: the Eagles aren’t in the business of giving up good players, yet it’s his job to pick up the phone and listen to any potential offer that might help his team.

Translated, Roseman has essentially taken the approach that hangs above Brown’s locker, the GM is “always open.”

The directive has essentially been “bowl me over” with the Philadelphia Inquirer reporting the initial asking price as a first-round pick, and a second. Some calling have tried to low-ball and start with a third-round selection.

A Starting Point?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The most logical starting point would be what Seattle got for Brown’s friend and former Ole Miss teammate, DK Metcalf, from Pittsburgh last March: the 52nd overall pick and a Day 3 draft-positioning swap between the sixth and seventh rounds.

Roseman’s reputation is always to start high in trade talks while trying to create leverage by ginning up dueling offers and pitting them against each other.

The most likely end game with any Brown trade is a future conditional second-round pick that could become a one if Brown reaches certain benchmarks for his next team, or attaching Brown to No. 23 this April to make a big jump up in the first round.

This shouldn't last much longer because the two pivot points for the Eagles this offseason are Brown’s future and Jaelan Phillips’ ceiling on the open market.

Those two dominoes will affect everything else Roseman does in the new league year so waiting until draft weekend is possible but would make it even more difficult to thread the needle this offseason for the GM.

Ultimately, the ball remains in Brown’s court.

From a logical standpoint this is not the time to trade Brown from a business or value perspective.

This entire issue is the classic example of what former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin meant when saying "you want volunteers, not hostages."

If Brown truly wants out of Philadelphia and into a more pass-heavy offense, Roseman should move him and take the financial hit with the understanding that it's addition by subtraction.

MORE NFL: Could Eagles' Howie Roseman Turn Over The Cost-Effective Backup QB Template With LSU Star?