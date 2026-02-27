Could Eagles' Howie Roseman Turn Over The Cost-Effective Backup QB Template With LSU Star?

For most of the NFL, at least outside of Las Vegas, this is not the year you want to be thinking about a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Only one signal caller is guaranteed to go in the first round, Indiana Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for the Raiders.

After that, Alabama’s Ty Simpson is thought by most to be a first-rounder in a QB-deficient league, and next up is Garrett Nussmeier, a prospect who has interested the Eagles since his father Doug was the team’s quarterbacks coach in the 2024 Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

“Baby Nuss” became a friend of the Eagles’ program as the starting QB at LSU that season.

With the big game in New Orleans in February of 2025, the younger Nussmeier hopped on for the ride to watch his dad, now the offensive coordinator of the Saints, reach the pinnacle of the profession as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts’ position coach.

Nussmeier was asked about the experience on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Nussmeier said. “One, it made me want to get there myself, just kind of being around that, being in New Orleans, getting to experience that win with my dad. And so super happy for him in that moment, obviously. But also it was a cool feeling of wanting to get there myself one day.”

In many ways, the NFL is a “Bloodline League,” and some big-hitters in the Eagles’ personnel department weren’t just keeping tabs on Nussmeier because he was the kid of one of the organization’s coaches.

At the time, there was a real belief that Nussmeier would be a top pick in the draft, but that was derailed by a poor final season at LSU.

“There are times where you think you're ready for something or you want something so bad, and it just doesn't go that way and everything happens for a reason,” Nussmeier said when asked about his challenging season. “And so I learned a lot this year.

“One, obviously, there were some mistakes that I made and some bad habits I created that were good for me to see, to be able to work on going into my first year of the league.”

It wasn’t all bad, however.

“There were also some fun moments this year,” Nussmeier noted. “Beating Clemson was one of my favorite moments from college, and the expectations around that game and being able to go do that, and such a cool feeling after that game. We were on top of the world.

“... Obviously a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the rest of the year. But I'm very thankful for the things we went through this year, and I learned a lot.”

Most scouting services have Nussmeier graded as the No. 3 QB in the draft with leadership skills, competitive nature, and top-tier, deep-ball accuracy.

Eagles On SI asked one NFL personnel executive where Nussmeier needs work and the answer was “decision-making and footwork.” Mobility is also an issue with Nussmeier’s skill set.

Nussmeier was asked what his best trait was in Indianapolis.

“For me, I think one, off the field, is my leadership ability, my ability to get guys to play for me on the field,” he said. “It starts with relationships to me. Just being able to get close with guys so they know that you truly care about them when you're trying to correct them.

“And I think on the field, my anticipation and processing is special.”

The Eagles won’t be taking a bite of the apple on Nussmeier at No. 23 overall, and No. 54 may also be a bit steep considering there are more obvious needs in Philadelphia than usual.

No. 68, the pick the Eagles acquired from the New York Jets in the Haason Reddick deal, could be the sweet spot. However, QBs tend to get pushed up the draft board, so it’s unlikely Nussmeier falls to that point.

If he does, GM Howie Roseman could restart the clock on a cost-effective backup QB for Hurts, and one with the upside of a starter with sound and patient development.

That could also spawn the much-talked-about Tanner McKee move to the Jets for 2027 draft capital on Day 3.

Nussmeier feels he’s ready for whatever his future holds.

“I think because of my background and my upbringing, I think that my skill set can kind of fit into whatever system that I'm asked to do,” said Nussmeier. “I think one of my superpowers is my mind. My ability to process and retain information and to apply it to the field, I think is special.

“And so just looking forward to an opportunity to learn any system, whatever it may be.”

