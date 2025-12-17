Commanders’ Dan Quinn On The Eagles: ‘They’re Just Fantastic’

PHILADELPHIA - Things haven’t gone quite to plan for Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in the 2025 season.

During Christmas season last year, Quinn’s first in Washington, the Commanders were peaking at the right time behind rookie superstar Jayden Daniels and shocked the world by making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before tapping out to the Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL projected a similar trajectory this season for both teams and set them up to play twice over the final three weeks of the season.

Philadelphia (9-5) has held up its end of the bargain and is on the cusp of its second consecutive NFC East crown, needing a win over Washington or a Dallas loss to the LA Chargers on Sunday to become the first repeat champs in the division in two decades.

The Commanders have fallen on hard times and enter Saturday’s contest at 4-10 with Daniels shut down for the season.

Jalen Hurts’ 2023 backup, Marcus Mariota, will start for the Commanders while Quinn tries to convince the organization continuity is better than rebooting by playing spoiler.

Quinn spoke almost reverently about the Eagles on both sides of the football, starting with the defense.

Respect

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Both linebackers are very good blitzers and active. They got an excellent defensive line, and I've certainly been impressed by the young corners, where they're able to challenge and be aggressive right from the start,” Quinn said. “So, those are some things defensively that I've been impressed with.”

Rewinding back to last season, Quinn is most concerned at Philadelphia’s ability to take the ball away.

“Playing against us last year in the three games, they were exceptional at taking the ball away, I thought that was the biggest deal for us of not giving ourself our very best shot,” the veteran coach said. “I think that's going to be an important part [ on Saturday].”

A defensive-minded head coach Quinn then shifted to the offense, which has started to come alive for the Eagles after a shaky start.

“I thought from a line standpoint, the size, the movements, the pulling. [EaglesOffensive Line Coach] Jeff Stoutland is one of the best there is at the offensive line spots,” Quinn said.

The Eagles’ playmakers also look daunting.

“They've always had good tight ends, and at the receiver spots they get a lot of loaded boxes in the run game and so the shots down the field, the field posts, the big throws DeVonta [Smith] and to A.J. [Brown], playmaking from that standpoint when it's one high.

“So, ‘Hey, you gotta go down - this running back's fantastic – get down by the line of scrimmage.’ And so, I think it's a good balance of what they have from the run game and the shots down the field with Jalen [Hurts].”

The endgame is pick your poison.

“So, those are I think kind of the ying and yang of a good offense, of this is where their strength is and if you're going to overload in that one area, we're going to make you pay with these guys on the outside,” Quinn said. “They're just fantastic.”

