Eagles’ Road To Playoffs Just Got Easier

The Philadelphia Eagles have just three games left in the 2025 regular season.

It's easy to get caught up in all of the negatives of the season, but the Eagles just had one of their most optimistic games of the season and now need to build off it if they want any shot at multiple home playoff games. Right now, the Eagles would have the No. 3 seed in the NFC if the season were to end today. The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are ahead of Philadelphia. The Rams have an 11-3 record and the Chicago Bears are 10-4. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Bears would have the tiebreaker if the two finished with the same record. The Eagles would have the tiebreaker over the Rams.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

At the end of the day, the Eagles are not going to be able to control what happens with the Rams or the Bears over the next three weeks. All they can do is take care of business on the field and see what happens from there. Philadelphia has three games left: two against the Washington Commanders and one against the Buffalo Bills. If the Eagles want to give themselves a shot to move up the leaderboard, the best way to do so would be to win out.

The Eagles have three games left

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Monday, there was an update that should make two of the contests at least a bit easier. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Commanders will be shutting down second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the season.

"Sources: The Commanders have decided to shut down QB Jayden Daniels for the final 3 games, turning his focus to supporting Marcus Mariota," Rapoport wrote. "Daniels was re-evaluated today & not yet cleared. With him expected to be medically ruled out vs. the Eagles, then facing a short week vs. the Cowboys on Christmas, the final decision was made today...

"Marcus Mariota had a clean, efficient game against the #Giants, one of the better backups in the NFL. Now, he gets the final three starts as Jayden Daniels resets for next season."

This isn't shade towards Marcus Mariota, by any means. Mariota is talented and has given Washington chances to win in place of Daniels. But he isn't Daniels at this point in his career. The Commanders are 4-10 on the season. The Eagles should win both of those games in general, but now should have an even better chance. They should both be like the Las Vegas Raiders game.

The Bills will present the most difficult challenge for the Eagles. But if the Eagles can go 3-0, they will at least give themselves a shot at moving up.

More NFL: Saquon Barkley Explains How Eagles ‘Got Caught Up’