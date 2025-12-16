Commanders' Marcus Mariota Excited For His Opportunity To Play Vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - For the second consecutive week, the Eagles will be facing off against one of their former backup quarterbacks.

After whitewashing 2024 Jalen Hurts caddie, Kenny Pickett, to the tune of a 31-0 drubbing with just 75 total yards allowed against Las Vegas, Vic Fangio and the Philadelphia defense gets 2023 QB2 Marcus Mariota.

The veteran is finishing up what has been a disappointing season in the DMV a year after the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game behind then-rookie superstar Jayden Daniels before bowing out to Philadelphia.

Daniels has been limited to seven games this season, and Washington is 4-10, already eliminated from any playoff hope.

Rather than risk anything further with Daniels, the Commanders decided to shut down their franchise player early.

Top-Tier Backup

Enter Mariota, 32, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, who is now in his 11th season and one of the better backups in the NFL.

“Marcus, obviously, had played a lot of football and has been in this league for a long time,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “... I have so much respect for Marcus. The person, first and foremost, the player, the teammate.

“Marcus was just a great pro, and I’ve just got nothing but the highest amount of respect for him and the things that he's done in his career. Like I said, top-notch teammate. A lot of respect for Marcus.”

That respect is mutual from Mariota, who understands what he’s up against with the Eagles' defense.

“A great defense,” said Mariota. “You can talk about every single player on that front and on the back end, they're great players. Being there for a year and being around those guys, it'll be fun to just kind of play against some of those old friends.

“So, I'm looking forward to it. It's always a great atmosphere. It'll be fun.”

Last week, Mariota led the Commanders to a 29-21 win over the New York Giants, his second win as the starter this season.

The opportunity to play is valuable to Mariota, who could work his way into a bridge option in a QB-deficient league if he finishes the 2025 campaign strongly.

“Love the opportunity to play,” said Mariota. “It's been fun to get out there and whatever the case, whatever the scenario. … You can never replicate kind of the NFL experience. And I love playing.

“I love the opportunity to be out there and just take it one day at a time and really just kind of enjoy it.”

