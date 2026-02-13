Eagles Could Re-Sign Multiple Fan-Favorites in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, especially when it comes to free agency.

Like last offseason, the Eagles have some significant talent currently scheduled to hit the open market, including Dallas Goedert, Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship among others. Plus Brandon Graham is a pending free agent after coming out of retirement for the franchise in 2025. He already has made it known that he is willing to come back for another run if Howie Roseman and the team give him a call.

Will any of these guys come back? FOX Sports' Greg Auman had predictions for Goedert and Blankenship that the fanbase can get behind.

The Eagles have decisions to make in free agency

"No. 55. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles," Auman wrote. "Goedert, 31, probably isn't going anywhere — he's played his eight-year career in Philadelphia, and more than doubled his career high with 11 touchdowns in 2025. He's a reliable target on a team that lacks depth at receiver, so his steady mid-level production (between 40 and 60 catches for the last seven years) is a constant even as the Eagles change offensive coordinators every year. He restructured to a $10 million deal last year and will likely take less to return for 2026. Prediction: Re-signs with Eagles. ...

"No. 94. Reed Blankenship, S, Eagles," Auman wrote. "Blankenship, 26, was undrafted when he first came to the Eagles and has become a three-year starter and a key piece on their 2024 Super Bowl championship team. He had seven interceptions in 2023-24 but took a step back in 2025. Will the Eagles seek change in their secondary or pay to keep him around? He re-signed a year ago for $3.5 million as a restricted free agent but should command double that now on the open market. Prediction: Re-signs with Eagles."

If the Eagles could get these two back, it would be a win. The Eagles have young safety Andrew Mukuba, but keeping him with Blankenship for at least one more year would only help with his development. Plus, Blankenship has big upside himself.

The Eagles don't have a long-term tight end answer. Another year of Goedert would give the team a chance to plan for the future without sacrificing the present.

