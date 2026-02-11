Eagles Legend LeSean McCoy Claims Pro Bowler is Coming Back

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan concerned about whether Lane Johnson will be back with the franchise in 2026, you can let out a sigh of relief, for now.

Johnson's future was a major talking point throughout Super Bowl Week after missing a chunk of the 2025 season as he dealt with a Lisfranc sprain. While this is the case, his former teammate, LeSean McCoy, said on "Speakeasy" that he spoke to Johnson and that he is not heading off to retirement.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"This year, it's a big year for us," McCoy said. "You listen to all of the interviews, the guys talking, talking to some of the players on a one-to-one basis, I think that we'll be ready. I think a guy like AJ Brown is going to come into the season with an attitude like, 'I'm going to show y'all why I'm still that guy.' I think I like Jalen Hurts having an up-and-down year. I think he comes back and he shows why he was Super Bowl MVP.

The Eagles had a bit of a scare

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"We have a lot of stuff to prove. Another thing is, our new coordinator. There's going to be a lot on his shoulders. I think we'll see Nick Sirianni, who people hate on. Which I don't know why. But now he probably gets even more involved with the offense. I think this year will be a good year for us. Lane Johnson ain't going nowhere. I talked to Lane. He ain't going nowhere.

This aligns with ESPN's Adam Schefter also saying he expects Johnson to return.

"I do expect that Lane Johnson will be back," Schefter said while joining "Kincade & Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic. I have heard the Landon Dickerson conversation [on potential retirement], I don’t know how real it is or isn’t, but I’d be surprised if Lane Johnson isn’t back. I don‘t know as much about Landon Dickerson."

Plus, there have already been workout videos out there of Johnson.

Lane Johnson back in the lab deadlifting 600 lbs 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQLpkoZ1NG — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) February 9, 2026

All of this is to say, the signs are pointing towards another season of Johnson right now.

More NFL: Eagles Get Major Update After Lane Johnson Retirement Scare