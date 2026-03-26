Dan Orlovsky Pitches Eagles-Maxx Crosby Trade, but Is It Likely?

It's no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest roster hole right now is the pass rush. Jaelan Phillips left the franchise in free agency this offseason to join the Carolina Panthers on a wild four-year, $120 million deal.

It has been talked about over and over again how the Eagles need to improve the spot and replace Phillips. So far this offseason, the Eagles have signed linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. He's a solid pickup with upside, but isn't Phillips. Another guy who has been connected to the Eagles this offseason has been Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. The Eagles and Vikings have reportedly had trade talks, but nothing has gotten done.

The Eagles arguably have filled all of the other big roster holes this offseason by signing Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and retaining Dallas Goedert, among other moves. The pass rush is the biggest roster hole for Philadelphia and there aren't a ton of game-changers out there in free agency right now. The best available in free agency are Joey Bosa and arguably Jadeveon Clowney. What about the trade market? Maxx Crosby was going to get traded at one point this offseason, but the Baltimore Ravens backed out after agreeing to send two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, Crosby is still in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made the case for the Eagles to get into the sweepstakes.

"I would also put the Eagles in that conversation," Orlovsky said of the Crosby sweepstakes. "I will just reiterate the point. Howie Roseman, their general manager, is notorious for getting value on the market. Saquon Barkley was cheaper than he should've been. Landon Dickerson went later in the draft than he should have. Jalen Carter went later in the draft than he should have because their value had decreased. This just feels like a Howie Roseman-type of situation eventually."

Should the Eagles call the Raiders?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles were one of the teams linked to Crosby before the Ravens agreed to terms on a deal. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported before the Ravens trade that the Eagles were one of the teams that were "keeping tabs" on Crosby. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was asked about the Eagles and Crosby early in the offseason and said that he thought the Eagles would be "big time" in the mix for Crosby.

So, if the Eagles were interested, why didn't they get a deal done? Eagles insider Derrick Gunn claimed after the Ravens agreed to terms that the price was too high for Philadelphia.

So, now, back to Orlovsky's point. He's not wrong about Roseman and the Eagles in general. Philadelphia knows how to find value. But unless the Raiders lower the asking price, nothing is going to happen with Philadelphia. Two first-round picks are a lot to ask for, especially when the other trade fell apart. Crosby has insinuated since the Ravens trade collapsed that he's sticking around in Las Vegas.

Two things can be true here. Crosby would absolutely solve the Eagles' pass rush problem and Philadelphia knows how to find value. But the price also can still be too high. As we inch closer to the NFL Draft, this could be something to monitor. Or, if the Eagles trade AJ Brown and get significant draft compensation in return, then maybe the price tag for Crosby won't be too high. While this is the case, as things stand, this doesn't sound very likely.