Darnell Mooney Miss Further Highlights Eagles' Free-Agency Strategy

PHILADELPHIA — When describing the impact of in-season trade acquisition Jaelan Phillips on his defense last season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio offered a helpful analogy.

"When you shop at Nordstrom, you get good stuff," Fangio joked.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge defender was the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for good reason. Phillips possesses every trait teams seek in elite pass rushers—so much so that the Carolina Panthers bet big on him in free agency, signing Phillips to a deal averaging $30 million per season in hopes he would elevate their defensive front.

The Eagles had budgeted around a $25 million average annual value to bring Phillips back, but salary-cap constraints forced a firm walkaway number.

Simply put, the Panthers had more room on their Nordstrom card than the Eagles.

Last season, Philadelphia was forced to shop the clearance aisles, taking fliers on Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche on the edge before shifting gears at the trade deadline to acquire Phillips.

The Eagles' recent success has created similar cap strain for general manager Howie Roseman this offseason, but he has pivoted toward unearthing high-upside bargains.

Low Risk With An Upside

Eagles CB Riq Woolen at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Match 12, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Recent one-year signings of cornerback Riq Woolen (up to $15 million) and edge defender Arnold Ebiketie (up to $7.3 million) highlight that approach.

The Eagles also showed interest in another player in that bargain-bin realm, according to a team source: wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Mooney ultimately reunited with former head coach Matt Nagy—now the Giants' offensive coordinator—by signing a one-year deal with New York worth up to $10 million.

Mooney has been a productive receiver for years with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, peaking with 81 receptions for 1,055 yards in 2021 (Nagy's final season leading the Bears). As recently as 2024, he posted 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns with the Falcons.

Had he joined Philadelphia, Mooney would have been the most accomplished WR3 of the Nick Sirianni era alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Whether or not there is going to be a higher passing volume to need that kind of production under new OC Sean Mannion remains to be seen. However, it's fair to assume the Eagles will be wanting more out of a WR3 in an attempt to install a Kyle Shanahan- or Sean McVay-like approach with Mannion, who learned that style of offense as a player under McVay and Kevin O'Connell, and in Green Bay as a coach under Matt LaFleur.

If the Eagles ultimately trade Brown—as many around the league expect—Mooney could have served as a reliable, draft-proof insurance policy, potentially holding down WR2 duties opposite Smith while a younger player develops.