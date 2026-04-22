Eagles NFL Draft Rumors: What's Real, What's Smoke, And What To Watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be busy over the next three nights.

This NFL Draft is an opportunity for the Eagles to fill some holes on their roster. The Eagles eventually will trade A.J. Brown and will be in the hunt for a WR2. They could find a Lane Johnson successor and an instant starter at right guard with one pick.

There are a few starting safeties in this draft, some the Eagles don't have to pick on Day 1. They could also acquire that starter via trade. The Eagles also need to address the pass rush, whether selecting someone early in the draft or via trade.

This is a Super Bowl caliber roster, but very top heavy at a lot of positions. Internal improvements are needed.

Here's what we think we know heading into this draft -- and some things to pay attention to over the next few days.

Offense, offense, offense

The Eagles have taken a defensive player with each of their last five first-round picks. They have spent the past several seasons rebuilding the defense with cost-controllable players that can be part of their core for years to come.

Mission accomplished. The Eagles have a defense they only spent $76.6 million on heading into this season, the second-cheapest defense in the league. This is a top-5 unit over the last two seasons.

The offense was the most expensive offense in NFL history last season -- and that will continue this year. With A.J. Brown's contract in the fold, the Eagles spend $226.8 million on offense -- still the most in NFL history.

This is an aging offense too, one that simply wasn't good enough last season. The offensive line might not have Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, nor Lane Johnson in 2027 -- so the Eagles need to find at least one potential successor there (preferably for Johnson).

With Brown on the move, finding a WR2 will be paramount. This could be the position the Eagles target early in this draft, restocking the cupboard for the eventual Brown trade.

Expect an offensive player in the first round this year. The Eagles want to get younger on offense and restock the talent with cost controllable talent.

The Eagles philosophy of a first-round pick

The Eagles aren't just looking for a quick plug-and-play starter to an offense. That's how the franchise ends up with a Danny Watkins and Jalen Reagor. They want a player that's going to be part of the franchise for a decade.

This is what the Eagles look for when selecting a first-round pick. No sercet in the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

"I think when you're talking about the first-round picks, you're hoping you're getting a two-contract player that has Pro Bowl potential," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said last week. "So you're looking at it over hopefully 8, 9, 10-year period. Then I think as you go through the draft, those expectations change just based on really the research on those picks.

This is why the Eagles view the long-term game with players.. Even if they are set at a position, they'll take a talented player that can benefit the franchise and be long-term replacement.

That strategy has served well in the past.

"If there's a player that's available at a position that's perceived that we're strong at right now and we think this is going to be an elite player in the NFL," Roseman said. "We're going to take that player."

Expect a veteran pass rusher addition

The Eagles are going to focus on offense in this draft early, but there are some holes that have to be filled on defense. Pass rusher is one of the biggest areas of improvement.

The pass rush is fine in Philadelphia, but the Eagles need a proven veteran. Think in the Jaelan Phillips tier, and how good the pass rush was after they acquired Phillips.

This class doesn't have anyone worth taking at No. 23 outside of the three players that will be long gone by the time the Eagles. There are some good pass rushers later in the first round, but the Eagles would benefit by trading down then selecting those players.

The Eagles have been linked to Jonathan Greenard this offseason, and those talks will likely be revisited at the draft. If the Eagles don't land Greenard, they're expected to land one of the veteran pass rushers available and likely rework their contracts.

Acquiring a veteran pass rusher is just as vital as going offense in Round 1. The Eagles need to add proven talent to that group.