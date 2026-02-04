Derrick Henry Publicly Pushes for Eagles-AJ Brown Trade

As the offseason has started, the biggest name talked about as a potential trade candidate is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

It didn't take long for the noise start. Almost immediately after the Eagles were knocked out of the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers, Brown's name was thrown out there as a potential trade candidate again.

Now, Super Bowl Week is here and unsurprisingly, the Eagles star has dominated headlines. If the Eagles actually make him available, there are going to be plenty of teams out there that will want him. One guy who seemingly wants him is former teammate Derrick Henry. The Baltimore Ravens star joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Wednesday and made the case for the Ravens to go get Brown.

The Eagles have one of the most interesting receivers in football

"We would gladly love to have him," Henry said in response to Adams saying there are swirling rumors that Brown could end up with the Ravens. "We would gladly love to have him. AJ's a dog. I played with AJ in Tennessee with [Mike Vrabel]. [Lamar Jackson] likes playing with guys whose got a dog mentality. So, he would love AJ. Gladly. Come on over. Come on over. Please. Please, AJ, come to Baltimore. Let's go get this ring. You got one in Philly. Y'all did that. Come to Baltimore."

Adams followed up and asked Henry if he thinks the Ravens are just one piece away in Brown.

"If we could add AJ Brown. Like, him and [Zay Flowers], that'd be crazy. And then [Rashod Bateman]. That'd be crazy. [Mark Andrews]. Got to get [Isaiah Likely] back. We're cooking."

"We would gladly love to have him... [Lamar] would love A.J."



Ravens RB Derrick Henry on A.J. Brown trade rumors to Baltimore 👀@KingHenry_2 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/v8T8KYPhjZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

At the end of the day, there will obviously be interest in Brown around the league. That's going to happen when you're a top-five wide receiver in the National Football League. But that doesn't matter if the Eagles decide to hold onto him. Arguably, they should. Run it back for one more year and then reconvene. There was a lot of drama in 2025, but this team is still loaded and can be very good in 2026. There isn't a team on paper right now in the NFC East built to beat the Eagles with Brown on the field.

The Eagles should give Sean Mannion a shot at leading the offense with Brown in the fold. If the drama continues into 2026, then think about a move.

