Eagles $10 Million Weapon 'No Doubt' Could Return

A key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles' passing attack is out there for the taking right now with free agency coming up in March.

No, that is not in reference to AJ Brown, who has been the talk of the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine. Instead, that is in reference to longtime Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert, coming off an impressive 11-touchdown season, should be able to cash in this offseason at 31 years old. But will that be with Philadelphia?

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" on Friday and gave Philadelphia fans hope.

"I think he's back," Garafolo said. "They'll be a market. They'll be a market. I think he could be back in Philly. No doubt. I mean, there's work to be done. I'm not saying it's imminent by any stretch. ... I'm not closing the door on him returning at all. It's not like they have this stable of of tight ends or whatever. So, I think they talked here.

Will Dallas Goedert return for another year?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"They're going to continue to talk over the next week or so. There's going to be interest elsewhere in him on this tight end market. It's not the strongest of the free agent classes so there will be interest. I know he likes it [in Philadelphia] and I know that was a big factor beforehand as well."

Goedert has been another guy talked about throughout combine week. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said earlier in the week that Philadelphia was planning to talk to the veteran tight end throughout the week.

"Tremendous player and person for the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm really glad we were able to figure it out and bring him back to Philadelphia this year and for this season and tremendously productive for us," Roseman said. "Just a huge asset for our offense to have him on our football team. Again, we got to put the whole puzzle together.

"And so to sit here, we got a lot of other free agents too and say, ‘Hey, we're definitely going to get this guy back...’ When we get this late, obviously the market dictates a lot of that as well, but we'll certainly sit down with his agent here over the next couple of days and have a conversation. Very appreciative of Dallas Goedert."

Last offseason it seemed like Goedert's time in Philadelphia would be coming to an end. He was shopped around as a trade chip but nothing stuck. The Eagles ended up restructuring his contract to being a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2025 season. He responded with a new career high in touchdowns and proved over and over again why he's an important red zone weapon for this franchise.

Having one of the league's most prominent insiders throw fuel onto the fire for a possible return certainly is positive. But there's work to do.