Eagles Linked to 928-Yard Star to Replace Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles' tight end room is the team's biggest question mark on offense.

Much has been said about AJ Brown and the offensive line, but the tight end room is the one without a clear direction right now. Dallas Goedert is a pending free agent right now along with Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson. The Eagles don't have a successor on the roster for Goedert and it's unclear if he will be back at this time.

If Goedert isn't back, the Eagles will need another high-end option to replace him and USA Today's Ayrton Ostly predicted that the solution will be Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"TE Kyle Pitts," Ostly wrote. "Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles. Pitts is exactly the kind of underperforming talent the Eagles like to take a chance on. He's just 25 years old and can be an explosive threat from the tight end position. Philadelphia is middle-of-the-pack in cap space this offseason and tight end Dallas Goedert is hitting free agency. Getting younger and more dynamic at the position would be beneficial for an offense that needs to improve in 2025."

Pitts had a big 2025 season and finished the campaign with 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. Pitts is just 25 years old. If the Eagles could land him, he would be a clear-long term answer for a franchise that needs one. But, he'll surely cost a pretty penny and there are other financial decisions to make, like whether the team will offer Jalen Carter a long-term extension this offseason.

The Eagles could always opt for a familiar option and look to retain Goedert. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that he would like to return.

"I know Dallas would like to come back all things equal," Garafolo said. "He took a pay cut last year to make it happen. But even then, you've got to have yourselves multiple tight ends. I honestly was surprised that they didn't do more for that position coming into last year knowing that he was potentially going to be gone beyond this season and [Howie Roseman] has been pretty good about getting somebody who can then be the successor at multiple positions."

All in all, the Eagles have to take a long, hard look at the position this offseason.

