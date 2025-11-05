Eagles 2024 Breakout Star Will Be Ready For Stretch Run
The perception around the Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush could change very quickly.
Heading into the trade deadline, it was a topic that was discussed over and over again, by me included. Philadelphia has just 16 sacks on the season, good for 26th in the league right now heading into Week 10. Now, sacks aren't the only way to take a look at a pass rush, but it is an important variable.
But, that is going to change. The Eagles added Jaelan Phillips ahead of the trade deadline in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Plus, the Eagles could have Brandon Graham ready for his big return to the field for Philadelphia as soon as Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. And, the Eagles also opened the 21-day practice window for Nolan Smith as well on Tuesday, per the team.
"The Eagles opened the practice window for outside linebacker Nolan Smith ahead of Monday Night Football against the Packers," the Eagles announced. "Smith was placed on Injured Reserve after Philadelphia's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a triceps injury.
The Eagles are going to get a key piece back very soon
"The Eagles also released outside linebacker Patrick Johnson from the active roster and wide receiver Terrace Marshall from the practice squad. Smith, a first-round pick in 2023, burst onto the scene late last season and had 4.5 sacks in the playoffs. In three games this year, Smith has eight pressures, a forced fumble, and 10 tackles."
Smith hasn't played in a game since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, but the expectation has been that he will be ready to go as soon as Week 10. Philadelphia will have to clear a roster spot for him and the clock is ticking with his practice window opening.
The 24-year-old had a breakout year in 2024. He had 6 1/2 sacks in the regular season and then had another four sacks as the Eagles marched towards Super Bowl LIX.
With Phillips, Smith, and Graham on the way to help, there's an argument that this pass rush could end up being viewed as a strength for the Eagles before the season comes to a close. Philadelphia addressed its needs and is prepared for a stretch run now.
