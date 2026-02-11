Eagles Legend Ready for 1 More Run in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles had a serious problem in the pass rush early in the 2025 National Football League season.

With Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Milton Williams out the door, the Eagles looked different early in 2025 and struggled to get after the quarterback. Philadelphia turned to Za'Darius Smith early in the season, but he didn't last long. Smith retired after just five games in Philadelphia. Then, the Eagles were fortunate to get Brandon Graham out of retirement. He came when the team needed him and did a good job between the edge and even filling in at defensive tackle. Graham had three sacks in nine games played.

After retiring once, it's safe to say his future is up in the air. He had a one-year deal and is a pending free agent right now. While this is the case, he has already made it clear that if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman calls and offers a deal, he wants to come back for one more season.

The Eagles legend wants one more go

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back. One more," Graham said on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."

Arguably, this is a route the Eagles should take. It was a roller coaster of a season and Philadelphia has a lot of work it has to do this offseason. Keeping someone who can not only contribute on defense at least in a depth role, but also be a big voice in the locker room is important. This is a guy with two Super Bowl rings. Philadelphia had a drama-filled 2025 season. Ideally, the 2026 campaign will be smoother.

Graham showed, even coming out of retirement, that he can still play. His three sacks were just a half-sack lower than his total from the 2024 season in two fewer games. He's a valuable piece for this team. There are already questions about the pass rush again, especially if Jaelan Phillips leaves in free agency. Keeping Graham would be an easy win.

