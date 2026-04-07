Eagles 30 Visits Update: Themes Emerging as Draft Approaches

When projecting the NFL Draft, the most important aspect of the 30 visits is the themes that the information-gathering sessions reveal.

The latest players reported to be visiting the Jefferson Health Training Complex are Oregon left tackle Isaiah World, Boston College right tackle Jude Bowry, Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes, and Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher.

All are among the positions the Eagles must repopulate moving into the 2026 season.

It’s still a very incomplete picture, with only 13 of the 30 visits revealed just over a week before the league-wide cutoff on April 15.

Of course, Nielsen could take that sample size and claim representation of 125 million television households, so I think we’re good to clarify where the Eagles are looking.

What we know to date is that GM Howie Roseman and his staff are kicking the tires on six offensive linemen, two receivers, two edge rushers, two safeties, and a tight end.

Despite what you read nearly everywhere, these are not “top-30 visits.” The best indication of that is that only four of the 13 known Eagles visits have first-round potential, with the best being Penn State guard Vega Ioane — perhaps the best interior offensive lineman in the draft and one of the safest potential picks in this year’s class.

In Philadelphia, Ioane would start as either competition with Tyler Steen for the right guard position or serve as insurance for the injury-plagued left guard Landon Dickerson.

The other consensus first-round prospect is Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr., a YAC machine who would virtually confirm the move of A.J. Brown after June 1.

Boom Or Bust

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boom-or-bust Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor and Louisville WR Chris Bell are expected to be late first- or early second-round picks.

Iheanachor seems to have become the flavor of the week at No. 23 for the Eagles in the mock draft world, and that’s understandable because Roseman is a traits guy and Iheanachor’s upside is enormous.

However, there’s also a high boom-or-bust factor, with the understanding that he’s a relative newcomer to football. More importantly, remember that Jeff Stoutland is no longer around to develop these raw prospects.

Bell is a first-round talent coming off a productive season that was derailed by a late ACL tear. He could add some of the size (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) you’d need if losing Brown.

The Bell injury is also a perfect example of the reason behind some of the 30 visits, which are generally used on players you want to button up due diligence on.

Safety or edge rusher might be the prudent bet for the Eagles on Day 2.

Roseman acknowledged that the Eagles will be adding bodies at the safety position, and the team has been looking at Vic Fangio-style options who have experience in the slot as well as on the back end, with South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore and Stukes among them.

If Kilgore is the plan, the Eagles would likely have to act on Day 2, while Stukes could bleed into Day 3. Both have slot/safety versatility for a defense in which those are somewhat mirrored positions.

Already, the Eagles are moving veteran slot CB Michael Carter to safety full-time as a potential replacement for Reed Blankenship, who departed to Houston in free agency.

Edge defender remains a significant priority after getting outbid for Jaelan Phillips by Carolina. Texas Tech’s Romello Height and Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton are both potential Day 2 selections offering different traits.

Height is Nolan Smith-like physically, although he’s more pure speed rusher versus setting the edge like Smith does. Dennis-Sutton is a bigger-framed option who was very productive over his past two seasons in Happy Valley.

During the Eagles’ yearly “passion meeting” before Day 3 of the draft, Roseman allows his scouts to pound the table for players they like, requesting starter-level traits, not potential backups.

The rest of the options who may fit that criteria include lengthy offensive tackles in Miami’s Markel Bell and Memphis’ Travis Burke, toolsy LT hopeful Jude Bowry of Boston College, as well as Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher, a high-level blocking specialist with potential upside as a receiver.

Here’s a look at the 13 known Eagles visits and where they might fit when the draft takes place from April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

Day 1 Potential:

Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Bridge Picks — Day 1/2 Potential:

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Day 2 Potential:

Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Day 2/Day 3:

Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Day 3 Potential: