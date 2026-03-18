Eagles To Host Penn State Star For '30 Visit'

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are planning to host Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane for a pre-draft 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler.

Source: The Philadelphia Eagles will host Penn State iOL Vega Ioane for a 30 visit.



One of the premier OL in the class failed to allow a single sack in 2025. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 18, 2026

Philadelphia’s desire to perform its due diligence on Ioane is of little surprise because the organization has a serious interest in bolstering their offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The interior is a particular concern due to the long-term health prospects of three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, and the realization that Tyler Steen is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract barring an extension.

Ioane, a 6-foot-4, 323-pound potential difference-maker, has emerged as the consensus top interior lineman in this year’s class after a dominant 2025 season in Happy Valley.

The former three-star recruit started all 16 games at left guard, anchoring a Nittany Lions offensive line that helped produce one of the Big Ten’s most explosive run games. He didn’t allow a single sack and surrendered just four pressures all year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ioane also delivered at the NFL Combine where he impressed with his movement skills.

A former NFC personnel executive mentioned Ioane’s combination of length, core strength, and technical prowess to Eagles On SI as the top traits that are expected to land him in the first round of April’s draft.

At the college level, Ioane proved he could excel in both gap and zone schemes, using leverage and strength to displace defenders in the run game while mirroring pass rushers with patience.

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is expected to lean on Kyle Shanahan-style run game that demands movement skills and lateral quickness

At a projected mid-to-late first-round grade (No. 15-25 range for most), Ioane would represent a premium investment for an interior lineman but he is regarded as one of the safer picks in the 2026 draft class.

While the offensive line is the favorite to be addressed by the Eagles in the first round, most of the speculation has been on offensive tackles in the search for the potential heir apparent for future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, who is closing in on retirement.

Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Clemson's Blake Miller, Alabama's Kayden Proctor, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor are among the potential OTs that the Eagles may be interested in.