Eagles 5-Year Vet Looks Like Odd Man Out in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles surveyed the cornerback market aggressively before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.

Philadelphia pulled off not just one, but two separate trades to bring cornerbacks to town. Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II both were added to the franchise in separate trades. Alexander stepped away from football, though. Carter played in eight games for the Eagles, including one start. Philadelphia also placed a waiver claim on old friend Darius Slay, but was unable to bring him in because the Buffalo Bills had priority in the waiver order.

Now, the offseason is here and the Eagles are going to have to look around again. Adoree' Jackson, who was the team's No. 2 outside corner for most of the season, is a pending free agent. Carter's future with the franchise is up in the air as well. He signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal with the New York Jets before he was traded. There's a potential out in the deal this offseason.

The Eagles CB is up in the air

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II (35) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While picking one player from each team who needs a change of scenery, ESPN's Aaron Schatz picked Carter.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Schatz wrote. "CB Michael Carter II. Carter was near the top of the league in my coverage DVOA metric as the nickelback for the 2023 Jets. He sustained injuries in 2024, and New York traded him to the Eagles in the middle of last season. However, he is kind of wasted playing behind Cooper DeJean, and Carter barely saw the field for defensive snaps after the Eagles acquired him in October. Carter might still be able to be the lead nickel for another team, but I'm guessing the Eagles would not get much for him in the trade market."

The Athletic's Brooks Kubena also tabbed Carter as the team's top cut candidate and pointed to the possibility of getting $8.7 million in salary cap savings as the reason why.

Philadelphia is going to need to look to the cornerback market this offseason, no matter what. Even more so if Carter is cut.

