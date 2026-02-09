4 Eagles Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, the offseason can really begin for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's already been an interesting one for Philadelphia and it has barely begun. The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and also lost offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. There already have been changes and we haven't even really gotten to the roster yet.

After a disappointing end to the 2025 season, the Eagles need to get back to work. One thing that Howie Roseman has proven over the years is that he is arguably the most aggressive general manager in football. The Eagles went 11-6 in 2025 and now need to figure out how to get things trending back upwards after a campaign full of drama.

There surely will be pieces coming to town this offseason. But there are also guys who could've played their final game in Philadelphia already.

Here are four guys to watch who could be on their way out of town:

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nakobe Dean - Linebacker

Dean has said over and over this offseason that he wants to stay. The young Eagles linebacker spoke during Super Bowl Week about his preference to stay.



"I hope so," Dean said of returning to Philadelphia. "I hope so. I know it's a business, though. I know it's a business. I do hope to be back in Philadelphia, though. I'm pretty sure that the team knows that. The fans know that. If you don't, then you know it now. I hope to be back in Philly."



Dean has been great in Philadelphia, but the Eagles have Zack Baun on a long-term deal and drafted Jihaad Campbell in the first round in 2025. There are other holes to fill and Dean should get paid well in free agency.

Jahan Dotson - Wide Receiver



Dotson has been with the Eagles for two seasons and although he was the team's No. 3 receiver, he didn't have a massive role in the offense. AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were ahead of him as pass-catchers for the franchise. He also has already insinuated that the 2025 season was his last one in Philadelphia.



“I know that it’s probably my last day being here,” Dotson said. “So it’s tough seeing all the faces, all the relationships you built. Obviously, you still keep those. But those everyday locker room talks and everything like that, it’s tough leaving that. But it’s part of the business."

Brandon Graham - Defensive End

Graham already has retired once. He came out of retirement when Philadelphia needed a pass rusher in 2025. He was good, too. Graham is a pending free agent right now and after retiring last offseason. If the Eagles can bring him back, great. But he has retired once already.

Adoree' Jackson - Cornerback

Jackson was the Eagles' No. 2 corner for much of the 2025 season. He improved throughout the campaign, but he's a pending free agent and the team already tried to improve the spot throughout the season, including acquiring Jaire Alexander.

