Eagles 6-Year Veteran Wants To Return In 2026

Over the course of the new few months, there will be comings and goings with the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter specifically said that he expects "mass changes" for the Eagles this offseason.

"I think we start with the assistant coaches on the offensive side of the football," Schefter said. "When you speak to people in the league, they expect there to be mass changes there to jumpstart the offense, so you’re looking at a new offensive coordinator next year. That’s the expectation there across the league..."They are going to go through some changes. I think it starts with the coaching staff in Philadelphia on the offensive side of the football. The question is how soon those changes happen. Is it today or tomorrow?"

The Eagles should bring the veteran back

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann (10) punts the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There will be some turnover. The guy to watch who has already been the subject of endless speculation is AJ Brown, but general manager Howie Roseman shut down the noise right away on Thursday. There will be other guys to watch, but someone who already has made it known that he wants to stick around is veteran punter Braden Mann, as shared by

“I’ve loved my time in Philly, and hopefully that continues,” Mann said. “It’s just been a blast for me, personally, just kind of working my craft and seeing what happens. Excited to see any opportunities here or anything that comes.”

Bringing back Mann would arguably be an easy win. He had a two-year, $4.2 million deal that will void this offseason. There are going to be expensive decisions to make this offseason, but keeping the 28-year-old likely wouldn't cost too much, and would help maintain a bit of continuity. He spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl in town.

He was fifth in the league in 2025 with 49.9 yards per punt and did so with the fourth-most punts in the league with 72. Mann can really boot the ball and has played in the elements at Lincoln Financial Field for three seasons now. There's no big reason to let him walk.

